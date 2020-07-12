/
liberty state park
315 Apartments for rent in Liberty State Park, Jersey City, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
360 Pacific Avenue
360 Pacific Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1096 sqft
Two bedroom rental with updated kitchen and bath. Great location for commuters. Walk to the train, buses, local coffee shop and restaurants. Enjoy spending your weekends at Liberty State Park or take a quick ride to Downtown JC.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
114 MONITOR ST
114 Monitor Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
525 sqft
Bergen Lafayette apartment for rent. 1 bedroom plus office/bonus room, located less than 2 blocks from the Liberty State Park Light Rail station. Newly renovated kitchen, additional storage in hallway.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
53 MONITOR ST
53 Monitor Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Historic Monitor Street's charming, sun drenched, 1+ bedroom (that can be used as an additional den or home office) spacious apartment that includes a eat-in kitchen, with a pantry, and lots of storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2 ASH ST
2 Ash Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
682 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 ASH ST in Jersey City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
184 PINE ST
184 Pine Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Location!! Single Family Home. Large Living Room And Dining Room that were just updated to include recessed lighting and freshly painted. Many windows through offer natural light in every room. Brand new first level bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
313 PINE ST
313 Pine Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
829 sqft
NO FEES! 1 month free on 15 month lease, 18 month lease- 1 free month + 6 months free parking, 24 month lease- 1 free month + 12 months free parking.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
59 MONITOR ST
59 Monitor Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
Everything New! Beautiful Custom Designed Kitchen With Quartz Waterfall Countertop, Lg, Samsung, And Bosch Appliances. All New Bathroom With Stone Flooring, Tub To Celing Porcelain Tiles, Moen Fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
456-2 PACIFIC AVE
456 Pacific Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1600 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Rent price is on a 15-18 month lease. Looking for more space? Come tour this stunning 3BR/2.5BA duplex townhouse situated west-southwest of Downtown and Liberty State Park in Jersey City's most dynamic neighborhood, Bergen-Lafayette.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
300 COMMUNIPAW AVE
300 Communipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Foundry! Oversized 1BR/1BA loft featuring 14' ceilings, hardwood floors through out, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit and 1 assigned outdoor parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty State Park
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
274 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
57 Units Available
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,570
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
238 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
47 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,334
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
8 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,475
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,689
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,307
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
45 Units Available
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,880
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,140
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,870
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
56 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,615
1309 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,735
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
37 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,215
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
33 Units Available
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,782
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,703
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
16 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,484
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,383
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
43 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,247
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,923
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
