Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

243 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,071
1694 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
11 Units Available
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1148 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1907 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Jersey City
43 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,204
1337 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
The Waterfront
58 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,570
1853 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1068 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1140 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1333 sqft
When it comes to luxurious waterfront living, Waterside Square South delivers breathtaking Manhattan skyline views, upscale accommodations, and community conveniences like none other.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
7 Units Available
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1333 sqft
Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
The Waterfront
22 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,010
1477 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Journal Square
23 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,548
1260 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
197 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,897
1516 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,770
1600 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
14 Units Available
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,768
1537 sqft
The Ellipse offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, as well as stunning penthouse suites.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,859
1427 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
The Waterfront
28 Units Available
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,075
1695 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
306 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,651
1638 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
11 Units Available
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,497
1330 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
The Waterfront
16 Units Available
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,075
1641 sqft
Welcome to Quinn at Paulus Hook: a modern reflection of classic elegance in Jersey Citys most stylish neighborhood. Here, we strike the perfect chord of chic, contemporary living in Paulus Hook.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
85 Paterson Street
85 Paterson Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Very big and clean apartment in Journal SQ / Jersey City Heights Good for 3-4 Room mates - Bus to NYC stop in front of the house 20 mins to Port authority - 3 Beds Large Living Room 2 Bath and Kitchen with Dining Room - 1 Large Master bedroom with

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
378 Halladay Street
378 Halladay Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2150 sqft
Great Duplex, perfect for commuters,Well maintained 3 Bed/1.5 bathroom, Conveniently located 5 Mins from Downtown Jersey City, 2 blocks to Liberty State Park Light Rail Station and a bus stop at the corner.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
McGinley Square
1 Unit Available
50 GLENWOOD AVE
50 Glenwood Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Well located, spacious and clean 4 bedroom 3 bath corner unit in a well maintained pre-war building. Access to a 24-hour doorman and scenic courtyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Side
1 Unit Available
65 CLENDENNY AVE
65 Clendenny Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautifully newly renovated apartment. This unit has lots of character, hardwood floor, three bedrooms, and bonus room for office or den. Easy access to public transportation, school, local stores.

Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month

Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,603 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,910 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Jersey City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents fell 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Jersey City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.

    • Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,910 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Jersey City.
    • While rents in Jersey City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

