downtown jersey city
143 Apartments for rent in Downtown Jersey City, Jersey City, NJ
32 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,140
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
36 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
62 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,796
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,741
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,482
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
72 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,565
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
4 Units Available
Lincoln
204 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1034 sqft
When you make the attractive and convenient home of Lincoln your new sanctuary in Jersey City, you're adding a whole new level of convenience and refinement to your life. Layouts feature open kitchens in select apartments, and ample closet space.
2 Units Available
Embankment House
270 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,180
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1065 sqft
Embankment House offers premier, industrial-chic homes in a charming corner of Hamilton Park. Residences boast large, modern layouts, open kitchens, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
245 Marin
245 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
Riverhouse Residence Apartment is conveniently located in Paulus Hook neighborhood of downtown Jersey City...Elegance Browstone homes apartments situated near path trains four minutes away to Manhattan.
1 Unit Available
229 8TH ST
229 8th Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Park historic district. Bright southern, western and northern exposure. Eat-in kitchen, SS refrigerator, SS oven and microwave, plus W/D. H/W floors. French doors separate living room / bedroom. Side room/off bedroom for use as study or den.
1 Unit Available
12 Bright Street
12 Bright Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1113 sqft
Gorgeous, modern, and large! 2-Bedroom 2-Full Bathroom condo with wonderful deck and shared private yard, in prime Downtown Jersey City location.
1 Unit Available
200 Grand Street
200 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
750 sqft
Luxury Gem in the Heart of highly desirable Downtown Jersey City!!..........
1 Unit Available
14 COLES ST
14 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
820 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartment with stainless steel package features gleaming hardwood floors. S/S appliance pkg. 2 good sized berms and custom wooden wall appliqué. The large EIK includes refrigerator, microwave, and gas range.
1 Unit Available
492 MONMOUTH ST
492 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Spacious one bedroom plus study/office. Located on a quiet tree-lined street in the Historic Hamilton Park neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City.
1 Unit Available
243 Newark Avenue
243 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,880
726 sqft
COMMUTERS DREAM!!! NO BROKER FEE!!! Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment located in the heart of downtown Jersey City. Brand New Building. The apartment offers an in unit washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
295 YORK ST
295 York Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,700
450 sqft
This apartment is ideally suited to enjoy downtown Jersey City restaurants and Van Vorst Park (right out your front door)! Close to PATH train (Grove St station), bus & light rail.
1 Unit Available
129 WAYNE ST
129 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
***Brand New Tastefully Renovated Brownstone on Tree-Lined Block***Be the first to live in this beautiful bright two bedroom, one bath home, with washer and dryer in the unit and high-end finishes.
1 Unit Available
220 4TH ST
220 4th Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**1/2 Fee paid by Landlord** Spacious 1 bedroom in excellent location. All new Kohler bathroom fixtures. New stainless steal Frigidaire and gas range. Building has a common courtyard with BBQ. Heat and water is included. Available Now
1 Unit Available
281 GROVE ST
281 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Great Grove Street location, with large windows and picturesque views of City Hall in the heart of Downtown Jersey City. Just 2 short blocks from the Grove St PATH Station with less than a 10-minute commute to NYC and WTC .
1 Unit Available
278 3RD ST
278 3rd Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Ask for the 3D virtual tour! Heat and hot water included! Just 4 blocks from the Grove St PATH station, this 3 bedroom apartment features an extra large living room with open floor plan into the kitchen which has a dishwasher, large side-by-side
1 Unit Available
580 JERSEY AVE
580 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
702 sqft
Equal distance to Hamilton & Van Vorst Parks , Plus a very short distance to the GROVE PATH.
1 Unit Available
91 Christopher Columbus Dr 802
91 Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,860
652 sqft
No Broker Fee! 1 Bed 1 Bath Grove St. Path - Property Id: 250672 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bath Rental 1 month free on a 13 month lease ! Full Service Building.
1 Unit Available
Park Francis
235 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,260
646 sqft
No Broker Fee! 1 bed 1 bath in Hamilton Park JC - Property Id: 265055 Very Nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with High Ceilings 9" to 16", recessed lighting, children's playroom, Doorman, Gas cooking, Stone Quartz Counter top, w/d in unit.
1 Unit Available
210 5TH ST
210 5th Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE! Pictures are from Unit 2. Finishes are the same throughout all units. You cant beat the location. Prime Jersey City apartment with a short walk to the Grove Street Path Station, fantastic Restaurants and area shopping.
1 Unit Available
278 2ND ST
278 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Beautiful 2BR/1BA walking distance to path in Downtown JC. Well maintained unit nicely updated will eat-in kitchen, cherry hardwood floors, and good amount of closet space. 2nd Bedroom is a little smaller and may be perfect as an office/den.
1 Unit Available
204 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR
204 Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 3BR in well maintained building. All bedrooms are equal sized. 3 blocks from path. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in building. 2nd Floor Unit. Sorry, no pets.
