Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

216 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ with garage

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
11 Units Available
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,871
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
863 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Waterfront
60 Units Available
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,677
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,913
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
1261 sqft
Located close to the Upper Bay, I-78 and the Lincoln Tunnel, this green community offers easy access to New York City. Units are recently renovated. Property amenities include yoga, pool, garage parking and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,975
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
11 Units Available
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,380
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1042 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Downtown Jersey City
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
204 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
982 sqft
When you make the attractive and convenient home of Lincoln your new sanctuary in Jersey City, you're adding a whole new level of convenience and refinement to your life. Layouts feature open kitchens in select apartments, and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
893 sqft
When it comes to luxurious waterfront living, Waterside Square South delivers breathtaking Manhattan skyline views, upscale accommodations, and community conveniences like none other.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
3 Units Available
Laguna
45 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,230
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious waterfront living elegantly fuses with an array of convenient amenities at Laguna to bring you the best of Newport.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
6 Units Available
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,435
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
893 sqft
Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Downtown Jersey City
8 Units Available
Embankment House
270 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,180
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1095 sqft
Embankment House offers premier, industrial-chic homes in a charming corner of Hamilton Park. Residences boast large, modern layouts, open kitchens, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Waterfront
24 Units Available
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,545
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,140
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
205 Warren Street
205 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,700
732 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS UNIT IN HI-RISE LUXURY IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN JC. -NEAR EXCHANGE PL. PATH/GROVE ST.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
170 WEBSTER AVE
170 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1750 sqft
City living at its best! Spacious new construction 3 bedroom +den (can operate as a 4th bedroom)/2.5 bath home with private attached backyard, garage parking, and over 2000 sq ft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
225 Grand Street
225 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,234
752 sqft
Really Nice apartment very close to Exchange Place and Liberty Harbor Ferry to NYC. Views of NYC and Waterfront. Concierge, Pool, Gym, media room, Restaurants and minutes from NYC. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
303 Grand Street
303 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1637 sqft
Available 08/20/20 Close to PATH, Extremely Rare 3bed3Bath w/ deck! - Property Id: 293270 No Brokerage Fee! EXTREMELY RARE 3-bed, 3-bath Top Floor Duplex at Jersey City's Liberty Harbor Community! Private roof deck! 1637sf offering the finest

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenville
1 Unit Available
266 Garfield Ave 11
266 Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1150 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285774 **BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Spacious and

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
100 Paterson Plank Road
100 Paterson Plank Road, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Apartment NO BROKER FEE! in Jersey City minutes from Hoboken Path Train. Full Service building Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
20 NEWPORT PARKWAY
20 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1170 Sq. Ft. 2BR/2BA South Facing Corner unit with Private Balcony and NYC/River views in the highly desirable Luxury Waterfront Community, The Shore.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15 FREEDOM WAY
15 Freedom Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
For Rent - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath home with Breathtaking views of NYC and located on Port Liberte's Central Park!  Open floorplan allows free flowing use of space.  Great sized windows throughout the home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
65 BLEECKER ST
65 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
Past your private entrance, you'll spread out in your private yard all summer long, while enjoying this perfect duplex in Jersey City's trendy Heights neighborhood! Newer construction offers you an awesome open kitchen/living/dining room with

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
88 MORGAN ST
88 Morgan Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1177 sqft
VACANT Beautiful home on high floor with gorgeous east-facing NYC/River views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Liberty State Park
1 Unit Available
184 PINE ST
184 Pine Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Location!! Single Family Home. Large Living Room And Dining Room that were just updated to include recessed lighting and freshly painted. Many windows through offer natural light in every room. Brand new first level bathroom.
City Guide for Jersey City, NJ

Across the Hudson River from Manhattan sits Jersey City. The “sixth borough” of New York is adorned with waterfront high-rises and office buildings guarded by none other than Lady Liberty herself. She’s no giant fighting robot (yet), but she’s at least the closest thing to it. Located between the Hudson and New York’s Upper Bay, Jersey City began as a docking town. Slowly, but surely it has become a new must-move spot in the New York Metro area, as tons of Manhattanites have migrated here for...

Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

