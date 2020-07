Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground internet access yoga cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry doorman media room

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Make your mark at 3 Journal Square, happening apartments with undeniable X factor. With a more-than-modern point of view and a spot-on amenity collection - including a dog run, children's playground, yoga studio with virtual fitness classes, 24 hour fitness center, party room available for private parties, resident lounge, conference room and one-of-a-kind rooftop with Manhattan skyline views, lounge area, communal table and fire pit - 3 Journal Square fits squarely into your lifestyle.