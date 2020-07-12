/
journal square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
495 Apartments for rent in Journal Square, Jersey City, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
27 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,990
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,326
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,851
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Jersey City's commercial and shopping area, The Apartments at 85 Van Reypen Street are located in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the city.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
79 Roc Harbor Dr
79 Rock Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1238 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT! - Property Id: 104051 **NO BROKER FEE** Luxury Waterfront Apartments Expansive patio and sundeck overlooking NYC skyline Free shuttle to the ferry Pet friendly Controlled access/covered parking Business center
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Magnolia Ave # 3
7 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Grandiose floor-thru UTILITIES INCLUDED Sunny Flat - Property Id: 241510 Large floor-through very sunny, well ventilated space in quiet residential neighborhood. Windows North/South.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 1F
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 1F, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286731 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Jersey City! A few blocks away from Journal Square station 5, minutes walking distance,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Academy St 43
225 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268954 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~One month free rent~ ~APT Features~ *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Academy St 4
225 Academy St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268960 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *One month free rent* *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
541 NEWARK AVE
541 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,889
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3075 KENNEDY BLVD
3075 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized Penthouse 1BD/1Bath with private terrace in a new rental building in the highly desirable Journal Square neighborhood. Just a few short blocks from the PATH train station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
27 LIBERTY AVE
27 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful - Bright - Roomy - True Two Bedroom Apartment! This unit features a large living room separate dining room separate newly renovated kitchen with natural stone counter tops and new modern cabinetry. Two nicely sized airy bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
157 CHESTNUT AVE
157 Chestnut Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
This cozy 1BR apartment has its own private entrance, a renovated bathroom, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring, cedar wood lined closets and A/C central air! (Heat/ AC, hot water and internet/.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
64 Newkirk St 31
64 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 294787 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Heat and hot water included *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Tons of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 24
3143 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 312972 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Stainless Steel Appliances *Granite Counter Tops *Dishwasher *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Tons of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
64 Newkirk St 1
64 Newkirk St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
GORGEOUS STUDIO FOR RENT NEAR JSQ PATH TRAIN! - Property Id: 300921 JSQ.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1062 Westside Ave 12
1062 W Side Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285908 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *One month free rent* *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1062 W Side Ave
1062 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Modern bathroom *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom *Heat/hot
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Corbin Ave 32
130 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 235788 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Laundry in building *Closet space *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
28 JONES ST
28 Jones Street, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1425 sqft
Single family home located withing 10 minutes walk of the JSQ Path station. Parking is available nearby for an extra $150 per month. Private yard and a large basement with yard access. Totally refreshed and available for immediate move in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3139 KENNEDY BLVD
3139 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
700 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment is perfect for NYC Commuters--located just 11 mins to the Journal Square PATH station with direct access to NYC/WTC.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
544 SUMMIT AVE
544 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Excellent location for commuters-one block to Journal Square station. Perfect for shares. Features marble and hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter-top, all 3 bedrooms have updated full bath. Washer/dryer room in premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
201 ST PAULS AVE
201 Saint Paul's Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1278 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment on a high floor in an elevator building. This apartment is located at the St. John's Condominiums and offers 1278 square feet of living space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
22 JONES ST
22 Jones Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
No need to rush to train/bus station- this apartment is just a block away from Jo. Sq. PATH station. Features marble flooring, updated bath and kitchen, granite counter top, private use of yard, storage in yard, heat and hot water included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
189 LIBERTY AVE
189 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Recently renovated Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 baths. There is washer and dryer on site. For even more convenience, a Combo Washer/Dryer will be installed in unit before lease start! Apartment features a brand new elegant kitchen with porcelain tile.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
St John's
10 Huron Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
Location, Location, Location! In the Heart of Journal Square, around the corner from the PATH! East Facing Exposure with City Views! A Spacious, Bright & Sunny Studio available for rent in St Johns Condominiums! A great layout with fantastic closet
