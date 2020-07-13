226 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jersey City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
274 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
238 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
47 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,334
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
8 Units Available
The Waterfront
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,475
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,689
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,307
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
49 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,140
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
The Waterfront
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,870
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
56 Units Available
The Waterfront
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,615
1309 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,735
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
37 Units Available
The Waterfront
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,215
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
33 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,782
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,703
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,484
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,383
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
27 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,990
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,326
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
57 Units Available
The Waterfront
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,570
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
5 Units Available
The Waterfront
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,060
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
893 sqft
Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
The Waterfront
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
893 sqft
When it comes to luxurious waterfront living, Waterside Square South delivers breathtaking Manhattan skyline views, upscale accommodations, and community conveniences like none other.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
42 Units Available
The Waterfront
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,301
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,923
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
The Waterfront
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,515
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
919 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
62 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,796
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,741
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,482
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
72 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,565
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
The Waterfront
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
9 Units Available
The Waterfront
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1162 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,955
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,370
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
The Waterfront
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,370
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,838
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,917
1261 sqft
Located close to the Upper Bay, I-78 and the Lincoln Tunnel, this green community offers easy access to New York City. Units are recently renovated. Property amenities include yoga, pool, garage parking and a concierge.
City Guide for Jersey City, NJ

Across the Hudson River from Manhattan sits Jersey City. The “sixth borough” of New York is adorned with waterfront high-rises and office buildings guarded by none other than Lady Liberty herself. She’s no giant fighting robot (yet), but she’s at least the closest thing to it. Located between the Hudson and New York’s Upper Bay, Jersey City began as a docking town. Slowly, but surely it has become a new must-move spot in the New York Metro area, as tons of Manhattanites have migrated here for...

Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jersey City, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jersey City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

