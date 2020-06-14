122 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ with gym
Across the Hudson River from Manhattan sits Jersey City. The “sixth borough” of New York is adorned with waterfront high-rises and office buildings guarded by none other than Lady Liberty herself. She’s no giant fighting robot (yet), but she’s at least the closest thing to it. Located between the Hudson and New York’s Upper Bay, Jersey City began as a docking town. Slowly, but surely it has become a new must-move spot in the New York Metro area, as tons of Manhattanites have migrated here for...
Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.
Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jersey City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.