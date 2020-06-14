122 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jersey City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
301 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
The Waterfront
39 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,306
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,897
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1074 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
The Waterfront
31 Units Available
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,495
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
919 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,795
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,703
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,106
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1140 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,426
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
The Waterfront
52 Units Available
VYV
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,685
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,332
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,528
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
The Waterfront
24 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,460
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1117 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,391
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,319
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,498
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,921
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,868
1157 sqft
Welcome to Quinn at Paulus Hook: a modern reflection of classic elegance in Jersey Citys most stylish neighborhood. Here, we strike the perfect chord of chic, contemporary living in Paulus Hook.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Journal Square
22 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Heights
27 Units Available
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,245
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1160 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Jersey City
44 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
The Waterfront
8 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,820
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1073 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,787
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,923
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
The Waterfront
16 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,458
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,389
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
The Waterfront
8 Units Available
Madox
198 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,660
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1117 sqft
Recently renovated. Just off the Morris Canal Basin and a short walk from Morris Canal Park. The Marin Boulevard Station is few steps away. Rooftop deck with views of New York City. Pet-friendly with parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
The Waterfront
57 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,575
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Atlantic
31 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,665
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1325 sqft
Atlantic is luxurious living at its finest. Here you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline from spacious homes and upscale amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
6 Units Available
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,415
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1111 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
City Guide for Jersey City, NJ

Across the Hudson River from Manhattan sits Jersey City. The “sixth borough” of New York is adorned with waterfront high-rises and office buildings guarded by none other than Lady Liberty herself. She’s no giant fighting robot (yet), but she’s at least the closest thing to it. Located between the Hudson and New York’s Upper Bay, Jersey City began as a docking town. Slowly, but surely it has become a new must-move spot in the New York Metro area, as tons of Manhattanites have migrated here for...

Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Jersey City, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jersey City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

