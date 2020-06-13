Apartment List
/
NJ
/
jersey city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
305 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,642
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,016
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,426
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
The Waterfront
34 Units Available
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,787
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,808
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,337
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Journal Square
23 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,835
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,402
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
The Waterfront
22 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,501
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
The Waterfront
16 Units Available
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,529
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,921
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,868
1157 sqft
Welcome to Quinn at Paulus Hook: a modern reflection of classic elegance in Jersey Citys most stylish neighborhood. Here, we strike the perfect chord of chic, contemporary living in Paulus Hook.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
197 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
The Waterfront
51 Units Available
VYV
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,685
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
6 Units Available
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,415
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1111 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,453
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,394
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Waterfront
60 Units Available
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,677
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,913
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
1261 sqft
Located close to the Upper Bay, I-78 and the Lincoln Tunnel, this green community offers easy access to New York City. Units are recently renovated. Property amenities include yoga, pool, garage parking and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Heights
24 Units Available
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,245
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1166 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,457
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,757
1112 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Jersey City
43 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,425
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Madox
198 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,660
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
1117 sqft
Recently renovated. Just off the Morris Canal Basin and a short walk from Morris Canal Park. The Marin Boulevard Station is few steps away. Rooftop deck with views of New York City. Pet-friendly with parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
The Waterfront
58 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,565
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
11 Units Available
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,380
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1042 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Atlantic
31 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,665
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1325 sqft
Atlantic is luxurious living at its finest. Here you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline from spacious homes and upscale amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Downtown Jersey City
8 Units Available
Embankment House
270 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,180
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1095 sqft
Embankment House offers premier, industrial-chic homes in a charming corner of Hamilton Park. Residences boast large, modern layouts, open kitchens, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
The Waterfront
28 Units Available
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,545
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,140
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.
City Guide for Jersey City, NJ

Across the Hudson River from Manhattan sits Jersey City. The “sixth borough” of New York is adorned with waterfront high-rises and office buildings guarded by none other than Lady Liberty herself. She’s no giant fighting robot (yet), but she’s at least the closest thing to it. Located between the Hudson and New York’s Upper Bay, Jersey City began as a docking town. Slowly, but surely it has become a new must-move spot in the New York Metro area, as tons of Manhattanites have migrated here for...

Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jersey City, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jersey City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJersey City 3 BedroomsJersey City Accessible ApartmentsJersey City Apartments under $1,100Jersey City Apartments under $1,300
Jersey City Apartments under $1,400Jersey City Apartments under $1,600Jersey City Apartments with BalconyJersey City Apartments with GarageJersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJersey City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Jersey City Apartments with ParkingJersey City Apartments with PoolJersey City Apartments with Washer-DryerJersey City Dog Friendly ApartmentsJersey City Furnished ApartmentsJersey City Pet Friendly PlacesJersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University