Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM

210 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
273 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
12 Units Available
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
42 Units Available
The Waterfront
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,301
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,923
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
34 Units Available
The Waterfront
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,515
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
919 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
237 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
37 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
47 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,334
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
The Waterfront
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,475
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,689
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,307
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
49 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
45 Units Available
The Waterfront
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,880
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,140
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Waterfront
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,870
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
56 Units Available
The Waterfront
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,615
1309 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,735
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
37 Units Available
The Waterfront
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,215
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
33 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,782
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,703
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,484
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,383
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,990
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,326
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
57 Units Available
The Waterfront
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,570
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
5 Units Available
The Waterfront
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,060
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
893 sqft
Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
62 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,796
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,741
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,482
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
70 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,608
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
The Waterfront
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
The Waterfront
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1162 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,851
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Jersey City's commercial and shopping area, The Apartments at 85 Van Reypen Street are located in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the city.

July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month

Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,587 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,890 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Jersey City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jersey City, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.

    • Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,890 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jersey City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

