/
/
/
greenville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Greenville, Jersey City, NJ
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
94 Woodlawn Ave
94 Woodlawn Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,394
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
415 Ocean Ave
415 Ocean Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1000 sqft
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs,
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Ocean Ave
117 Ocean Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,294
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Wilkinson Ave 21
100 Wilkinson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,794
1200 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BED APARTMENT** - Property Id: 218900 **BEAUTIFUL 4 BED APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Hardwood flooring *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Near transportation *Lots of closet space Leasing: *No
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
168 GARFIELD AVE
168 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom available for rent on 1st floor. Across from school. Close to transportation.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
167 BERGEN AVE
167 Bergen Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Three bedroom unit with den, renovated kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, gas stove, update bathroom, and hardwood floors. Pet friendly and access to the backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
184 Seaview Ave
184 Seaview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1000 sqft
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Bayside Pl
15 Bayside Place, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1000 sqft
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Bayview Ave
240 Bayview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Ocean Ave 2W
299 Ocean Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
RENOVATED 3/2 APT FOR RENT OCEAN AVE JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 296212 --NO BROKER FEE-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --2 FULL BATHROOMS-- --BALCONY-- --DISHWASHER-- --MICROWAVE-- --3 FAMILY HOUSE-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --2ND FLOOR
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1542 KENNEDY BLVD
1542 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1395 sqft
Be the first to occupy this penthouse 3-bedroom/2-bath unit in a newly built luxury rental building. This pet-friendly community offers secured keyless entry, 2 elevators, gym, bike storage and roof deck.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Rutgers Ave 20
59 Rutgers Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 312470 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Balcony *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
76 Pearsall Ave 33
76 Pearsall Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 251668 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Brand new modern kitchen *Brand new appliances *Stainless steel appliances *Modern
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Wilkinson Ave 21
118 Wilkinson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1100 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3.5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 297960 **BEAUTIFUL 3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Bostwick Ave 21
70 Bostwick Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,094
1500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 300264 **BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Chapel Ave 2
300 Chapel Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268531 **BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Dishwasher *Microwave *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Dwight St 1W
55 Dwight St, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
GROUND FLOOR + BASEMENT OF DUPLEX FOR RENT- JC - Property Id: 247371 --GROUND FLOOR + BASEMENT OF DUPLEX-- --NO BROKER FEE-- --FRONT PORCH-- --BACKYARD-- --IN UNIT LAUNDRY-- --ADDITIONAL LIVING ROOM/ KITCHEN DOWNSTAIRS-- --DISHWASHER-- --MODERN
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
262 FOWLER AVE
262 Fowler Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Come check this spacious 4 bedroom apartment. The apartment has a living room, dining room, hardwood floors and carpet through-out the apartment. Full bath with a stand up shower and a full bath tub.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Mcadoo Ave 21
150 Mcadoo Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285781 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of windows *Near transportation Leasing: *No
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
72 Sterling Ave 10
72 Sterling Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 304973 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
182 Ocean Ave 3Z
182 Ocean Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
LUXURY MODERN 3 BR APT FOR RENT JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 231834 --NO BROKER FEE-- --HIGH END LUXURY MODERN DESIGN-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --CO-SIGNERS WELCOME-- --FULLY RENOVATED AND UPGRADED-- --SUNNY AND
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
149 STEVENS AVE
149 Stevens Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,700
This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of the Greenville section of Jersey City is now available for rent! This beauty boasts high ceilings, an updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of storage in the basement.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
374 Armstrong Ave - 2
374 Armstrong Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Enjoy this spacious, Recently Renovated 3.5 bd with a Metro Subway patterned, Porcelain tile floor. A MUST SEE APARTMENT! All Stainless Steel appliances, convenient to all transportation.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJHarrison, NJSecaucus, NJNorth Arlington, NJRutherford, NJEast Rutherford, NJ