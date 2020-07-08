Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge internet cafe gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly courtyard dog grooming area game room internet access lobby yoga

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City. Walking distance to the West Side Avenue light rail station, minutes from the Hackensack River Waterfront and some of the most buzzed about shops and restaurants around, and anchoring West Bergen’s all-new University Place, Rivet is city living on your terms. Make the good life yours — in a home outfitted with all the latest finishes, in a building with all the latest perks, in a neighborhood that’s going new places every day.Rivet has a shuttle to PATH Station.