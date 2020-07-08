All apartments in Jersey City
Rivet
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Rivet

Open Now until 6pm
23 University Place Blvd · (833) 617-1426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Reduced Rents & Up to 2 months free on select units! Call for details. In-person and virtual tours available! Schedule yours today.
Location

23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 424 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,862

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. now

$1,877

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 538 · Avail. now

$3,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rivet.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
dog grooming area
game room
internet access
lobby
yoga
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City. Walking distance to the West Side Avenue light rail station, minutes from the Hackensack River Waterfront and some of the most buzzed about shops and restaurants around, and anchoring West Bergen’s all-new University Place, Rivet is city living on your terms. Make the good life yours — in a home outfitted with all the latest finishes, in a building with all the latest perks, in a neighborhood that’s going new places every day.Rivet has a shuttle to PATH Station.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-26 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, no weight restriction
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet
Cats
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Private Garages (standard $175, Premium $225).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivet have any available units?
Rivet has 24 units available starting at $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Rivet have?
Some of Rivet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivet currently offering any rent specials?
Rivet is offering the following rent specials: Reduced Rents & Up to 2 months free on select units! Call for details. In-person and virtual tours available! Schedule yours today.
Is Rivet pet-friendly?
Yes, Rivet is pet friendly.
Does Rivet offer parking?
Yes, Rivet offers parking.
Does Rivet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rivet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivet have a pool?
No, Rivet does not have a pool.
Does Rivet have accessible units?
No, Rivet does not have accessible units.
Does Rivet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivet has units with dishwashers.
