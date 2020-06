Amenities

Recently renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom close to Riverview Park and NYC bus minutes from Manhattan! Apartment features new stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage parking, laundry room, and additional storage in basement. Enjoy hardwood floors in living area and carpeted bedrooms with an open lay out. Close to both the park and busses. Apartment is available furnished.