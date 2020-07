Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage lobby package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard green community internet access media room playground yoga

Portside Towers Apartments life is defined by Manhattan elegance in the heart of a historic, vibrant Jersey City neighborhood. Minutes from Manhattan and soaring over the Hudson River, Portside Towers Apartments offers apartment homes with spacious interior upgrades designed for both luxury and convenience. A dramatic lobby, wrought iron balconies with amazing views, cozy living spaces and fabulous amenities will exceed your expectations. The New York Waterway, Path Station and the NJ train are minutes away and Wall Street is just a 10 minute commute when you call Portside Towers apartments your home. Come check out everything Portside Towers Apartments have to offer!