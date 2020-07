Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground racquetball court tennis court trash valet

Avalon Cove offers 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes in Jersey City, New Jersey. This luxury community has a state of the art fitness center, swimming pool, fire places along with amazing views of New York City. In the heart of Jersey City’s Hudson River waterfront district, affording spectacular views of the lower Manhattan skyline, is the premier apartment community, Avalon Cove. We are a perfect blend of classic design, state of the art technology and comfort!