1101 SUMMIT AVE

Amenities
Jersey City Heights - Located between Congress and North St - Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 full baths offers tons of natural light, Spacious Living/Dining Combo, Hardwood floors recently throughout. Kitchen offer SS Appliances includes dishwasher, granite counter-tops, washer/dryer in unit. Balcony off living room, (1) PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. Shared yard. Tenant supply utilities. Near Transportation, Light-Rail, Path, Easy to Commute to NYC, Stores and Restaurants. Pets okay w/landlord approval and Non-Refundable Pet fee.