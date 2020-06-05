All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:12 PM

1101 SUMMIT AVE

1101 Summit Avenue · (201) 420-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Jersey City Heights - Located between Congress and North St - Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 full baths offers tons of natural light, Spacious Living/Dining Combo, Hardwood floors recently throughout. Kitchen offer SS Appliances includes dishwasher, granite counter-tops, washer/dryer in unit. Balcony off living room, (1) PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. Shared yard. Tenant supply utilities. Near Transportation, Light-Rail, Path, Easy to Commute to NYC, Stores and Restaurants. Pets okay w/landlord approval and Non-Refundable Pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
1101 SUMMIT AVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 SUMMIT AVE have?
Some of 1101 SUMMIT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 SUMMIT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1101 SUMMIT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 SUMMIT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 SUMMIT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1101 SUMMIT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1101 SUMMIT AVE does offer parking.
Does 1101 SUMMIT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 SUMMIT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 SUMMIT AVE have a pool?
No, 1101 SUMMIT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1101 SUMMIT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1101 SUMMIT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 SUMMIT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 SUMMIT AVE has units with dishwashers.
