Bayonne, NJ
61 W 56th St 2
61 W 56th St 2

61 West 56th Street · (646) 305-3554
Bayonne
Pamrapo
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

61 West 56th Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1BR Apartment in Bayonne - Property Id: 321614

Welcome to 61 West 56th street apartment 2.
This is a beautiful one bedroom apartment located in Bayonne, NJ. This apartment is within walking distance to local shops, restaurants, houses of worship, schools, & public transportation. Easily accessible to Manhattan via NJ transit bus 119, or 81 to the PATH. This apartment contains plenty of closet space, a beautiful bathroom, the bedroom, and living room contains beautiful hardwood floors, with plenty of space to fit a queen size bed. This apartment only includes hot water. Feel free to reach out to me even if this property doesn't fit your needs, and I will be more than happy to find one that does.

https://view.ricohtours.com/89fbc7f7-4051-4227-8572-82b41dd38e33
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/61-w-56th-st-bayonne-nj-unit-2/321614
Property Id 321614

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 W 56th St 2 have any available units?
61 W 56th St 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 61 W 56th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
61 W 56th St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 W 56th St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 61 W 56th St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 61 W 56th St 2 offer parking?
No, 61 W 56th St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 61 W 56th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 W 56th St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 W 56th St 2 have a pool?
No, 61 W 56th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 61 W 56th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 61 W 56th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 61 W 56th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 W 56th St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 W 56th St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 W 56th St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
