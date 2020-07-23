61 W 56th St 2

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful 1BR Apartment in Bayonne - Property Id: 321614



Welcome to 61 West 56th street apartment 2.

This is a beautiful one bedroom apartment located in Bayonne, NJ. This apartment is within walking distance to local shops, restaurants, houses of worship, schools, & public transportation. Easily accessible to Manhattan via NJ transit bus 119, or 81 to the PATH. This apartment contains plenty of closet space, a beautiful bathroom, the bedroom, and living room contains beautiful hardwood floors, with plenty of space to fit a queen size bed. This apartment only includes hot water. Feel free to reach out to me even if this property doesn't fit your needs, and I will be more than happy to find one that does.



No Pets Allowed



