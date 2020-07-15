/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
162 Studio Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
27 Units Available
Constable Hook
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 09:42 PM
$
6 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,810
513 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:42 PM
$
49 Units Available
Pamrapo
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
418 Avenue C Store
418 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,200
800 sqft
418 Avenue C Commercial - Property Id: 285070 Available ASAP Store Front Available in Bayonne Nj Great potential for all Businesses. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Great Location Close to public transportation.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
130 NORTH ST
130 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,000
Studio with large EIK, open concept bedroom & living area combined. Use of shared yard.
Results within 1 mile of Bayonne
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$3,204
537 sqft
$3204 studio in Financial District! This studio home features a large foyer, walk-in closet, large galley kitchen that opens to the living area, and large windows providing substantial natural light. Great northern views of city.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariners Harbor
3111 Richmond Terrace
3111 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Flexible Loft style Commercial/Industrial space 2,000 to 15,000 square feet. Very high ceilings, open layout, Manhattan harbor views, 400 Amp electric.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenville
4 CATOR AVE
4 Cator Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,800
You can't get more convenient than this Gorgeous 3 bedroom on the top floor of this multi-family home- located at the southernmost tip of the Jackson Hill section in Jersey City with NYC views! This unit is bright, with an updated kitchen including
Results within 5 miles of Bayonne
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 AM
21 Units Available
Financial District
70 Pine
70 Pine Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,454
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
20 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
$
33 Units Available
The Waterfront
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,450
477 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,412
545 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
$
44 Units Available
The Waterfront
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,123
461 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
$
17 Units Available
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
434 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
232 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
$
22 Units Available
The Waterfront
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,397
607 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
19 Units Available
Financial District
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,834
597 sqft
Classic NYC apartments with vintage aesthetics. Remodeled baths with black marble counters, newly renovated kitchens with Energy-Star appliances. Within walking distance of the New York Stock Exchange and Staten Island Ferry.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
274 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,318
463 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,259
566 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayonne 3 BedroomsBayonne Accessible ApartmentsBayonne Apartments with Balcony
Bayonne Apartments with GarageBayonne Apartments with GymBayonne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBayonne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBayonne Apartments with ParkingBayonne Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ