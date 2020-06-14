Apartment List
/
NJ
/
bayonne
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

272 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bayonne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
154 AVENUE E
154 Avenue E, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bayonne's Premier Boutique Luxury Loft Living- Soaring 12'-20' Ft Ceilings-Exposed Original Brick, Cast Iron Beams & Solid Wood Columns-Mahogany Doors-Bamboo Floors- 8ft Quartz Countertops, SS appls-Front Loading Energy Efficient W/D- Double Pane

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
304 BROADWAY
304 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
753 sqft
**LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!!!** Welcome to Hudson Flats... a luxury elevator rental building situated in the heart of town close to shops, restaurants, parks, schools, lightrail and buses to NYC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
186 BROADWAY
186 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous Penthouse unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Bayonne

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$3,154
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3154 studio in Financial District! This studio home features a large foyer, walk in closet, large galley kitchen that opens to the living area, and large windows providing substantial natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
100 SHEARWATER CT EAST
100 East Shearwater Court, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT – This amazing one bedroom offers southern exposure with sunlight all day long! As you step into this home, you will be spellbound by the new oak flooring installed throughout. Living room will accommodate any sized sectional you desire.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
St. George
1 Unit Available
90 Bay Street Landing
90 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-Air waterfront living 1/2 hour from Manhattan! Loft apt. 4F is located in SI's most desirable condo, The Accolade. Just steps from the free SI ferry to Manhattan, this loft is complete. With 878 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonne
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
301 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
The Waterfront
39 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,306
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,897
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
The Waterfront
31 Units Available
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,495
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
919 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,795
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,703
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,106
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Stapleton
17 Units Available
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Financial District
5 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,598
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,321
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Financial District
6 Units Available
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct, New York, NY
Studio
$2,402
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,839
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,205
923 sqft
Distinct New York apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patios/balconies. Enjoy use of the game room, gym, and media room. Near 55 Wall Street. Right in the heart of Lower Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bayonne, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bayonne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayonne 3 BedroomsBayonne Accessible ApartmentsBayonne Apartments with Balcony
Bayonne Apartments with GarageBayonne Apartments with GymBayonne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBayonne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBayonne Apartments with ParkingBayonne Apartments with Pool
Bayonne Apartments with Washer-DryerBayonne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBayonne Furnished ApartmentsBayonne Pet Friendly PlacesBayonne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJHighland Park, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pamrapo
Constable Hook

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College