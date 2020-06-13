Apartment List
754 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bayonne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
162 Avenue C 34
162 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 237784 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Granite Counter Tops *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
17 East 52nd Street
17 East 52nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
975 sqft
Bayonne NJ ......Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on second floor of 3 family home. New kitchen , tile floors in living and dining area, laminate & wood floors in bedrooms. Tenant pays electric & gas utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
665 AVENUE E
665 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This bright, contemporary two bedroom, two full bath unit offers NYC views and is within 3 blocks of the light rail and other mass transportation.This is a commuters dream.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
87 WEST 36TH ST
87 West 36th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Exceptionally spacious three bedroom in great location! Huge living, dining and kitchen area with extra sunroom/den in back. 2nd floor unit with hardwood flooring throughout. Close to Park, and transportation to NYC.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
154 AVENUE E
154 Avenue E, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bayonne's Premier Boutique Luxury Loft Living- Soaring 12'-20' Ft Ceilings-Exposed Original Brick, Cast Iron Beams & Solid Wood Columns-Mahogany Doors-Bamboo Floors- 8ft Quartz Countertops, SS appls-Front Loading Energy Efficient W/D- Double Pane

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
246 AVENUE B
246 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Huge light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the heart of Bayonne. Located on the 2nd level of this newer built 2 family residence. Central Air, hardwood flooring. Oversized master bedroom suite with beautiful bathroom and huge walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
267 BROADWAY
267 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious 1200 sq foot 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and porcelain floor tiles. Granite counter tops with stone back splash! 2 bedroom Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
104 WEST 44TH ST
104 West 44th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome home to his brand new construction apartment! New, full suite of appliances in the kitchen. Master suite bedroom with two separate closets. In-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
20 EAST 43RD ST
20 East 43rd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Location, location, location! 30 minutes to Manhattan with all the conveniences and friendly neighborhood vibe of Bayonne. This 2 Family home is just steps from both the Light Rail and Broadway commercial district.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
251 AVENUE C
251 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3 bedroom apartment near 8th St. Light Rail Station. Hardwood floors throughout. Realtor fee paid my tenant. Won't last! No washer dryer, no parking, no pets, no smoking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
77 WEST 14TH ST
77 West 14th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Check out this spacious 3 bedroom unit on 14th St. in Bayonne, NJ. This apartment offers hardwood floors, a washer and dryer and brand new appliances! Close to schools, parks, and shops! Also close to bus stations located all over Kennedy Blvd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
54 NEWMAN AVE
54 Newman Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful, sun-filled, and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, a few blocks from the 8th Street Light Rail. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, as well as 3 bedrooms with a full bath in the master bedroom. Central air, hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
142 WEST 29TH ST
142 West 29th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Large three bedroom apartment, living room, pantry, eat-in-kitchen, hardwood floors, very clean, close to the high school and convenient located to shops and transportation. No pets, no backyard and washer/dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
81 WEST 26TH ST
81 West 26th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Large one bedroom apartment with extra room for office space. Hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen! Plenty of space in this quiet one bedroom located on the third floor. Tenant must supply their own refrigerator. No pets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
52 AVENUE B
52 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
QUALITY is the word used to best describe this completely renovated pristine 3 bed 2 bath rental. This property faces the center of Hudson County Park and is in one of Bayonne's highest sought after neighborhoods.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
36 ANDREW ST
36 Andrew Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent condition. One car parking is allowed in the driveway. Includes use of the Back Yard (Share with 2nd floor tenant), hardwood floors. 2 baths, laundry room (washer and dryer allowed for extra $75 per month), central air.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
698 BROADWAY
698 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Industrially elegant apartment in converted circa 1900's furniture store. This beautiful two bedroom unit features exposed brick walls, gorgeous oak floors, and modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steal appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
161 PROSPECT AVE
161 Prospect Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
First floor one bedroom with open layout. Hardwood floors throughout. Sliding glass door leads to a small deck. Washer/dryer room in basement. Tenant pays utilities

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
9 EAST 50TH ST
9 East 50th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED,HUGE THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH APT WITH EASY ACCESS TO NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE. A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE 45TH STREET LITE RAIL. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH BATH IN THE MASTER. CENTRAL AIR. HARDWOOD FLOORS.CLOSE TO PARKS, GYMS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
70 WEST 8TH ST
70 W 8th St, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1800 sqft
All this rental is missing is YOU! Come enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated unit featuring granite countertops, hardwood floor, central AC and heat, and a security intercom system.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
352 AVENUE C
352 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move in ready updated 2nd floor 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Apartment has been recently renovated with a brand new bathroom. Brand new kitchen with new appliances and brand new hardwood floors. Close to public transportation and schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
41 EAST 46TH ST
41 East 46th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous renovated 3 bedroom 1st Floor unit with shared parking space. Features include an eat in kitchen, custom woodwork throughout, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, closets throughout, & private deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
553 AVENUE E
553 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APT. LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE 34TH STREET LITE-RAIL.3RD FLOOR OF A TENANT OCCUPIED THREE FAMILY HOUSE.NEW APPLIANCES.HARDWOOD FLOORS. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED.CLOSE TO BUSY BROADWAY.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
15 EAST 35TH ST
15 East 35th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1151 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your sun drenched 3 bed 2 bath duplex with additional office/den, only a 2 minute walk from transportation into NYC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bayonne, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bayonne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

