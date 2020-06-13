102 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ

Moving to Carteret

Because of its small-town feel and big-city opportunities, Carteret is a popular choice for people looking places to rent in NJ. As with any move, the best way to know if it is the town for you is to spend time exploring the various neighborhoods. Walk the downtown area, eat in the restaurants and explore the shops to see if you can picture yourself living in Carteret. Per Zillow, home sales are at their peak during the spring, making the months of March, April and May the prime time to buy in Carteret. Because many of the homes are older, the town of Carteret recommends that all new home buyers have their property inspected prior to signing on the dotted line.