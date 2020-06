102 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ

Neighborhoods in Carteret

Dotted with beautiful older homes and mature trees, it is easy to see why so many people fall in love with the town of Carteret. Let's take a look at some of the most popular neighborhoods to get your house or apartment search started on the right foot.

Port Carteret Rd: Located along the water, the homes in the neighborhood of Port Carteret Road are well maintained single-unit residences. Many of the homes were built between 1950 and 1970 and maintain the historic charm and turn-of-the-century details that appeal to so many residents. If you are looking to rent an apartment in Carteret, this neighborhood would be the ideal place to start.

Chrome: Considered by many to be the most popular neighborhood in Carteret, Chrome has gone through a waterfront revitalization project that made it a luxurious area in just a few years. Premier apartments and studio apartments line the streets while single-unit homes can be found in residential areas.

West Carteret: West Carteret is characterized by small homes built in the 1940's and 1950's. Many of the residents have been living here for years because it is a more established neighborhood, giving West Carteret a real sense of community.