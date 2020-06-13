102 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ📍
Carteret was formed in 1906 as a borough of Roosevelt; however, in 1922, the name of the borough was changed to Carteret. The name of the city pays homage to one of the first proprietors of New Jersey, George Carteret, and his son, Philip, who was the first Royal Governor of New Jersey. Since 2000, the population in Carteret increased nearly 10% to 22,844 in 2010.
Because of its small-town feel and big-city opportunities, Carteret is a popular choice for people looking places to rent in NJ. As with any move, the best way to know if it is the town for you is to spend time exploring the various neighborhoods. Walk the downtown area, eat in the restaurants and explore the shops to see if you can picture yourself living in Carteret. Per Zillow, home sales are at their peak during the spring, making the months of March, April and May the prime time to buy in Carteret. Because many of the homes are older, the town of Carteret recommends that all new home buyers have their property inspected prior to signing on the dotted line.
Dotted with beautiful older homes and mature trees, it is easy to see why so many people fall in love with the town of Carteret. Let's take a look at some of the most popular neighborhoods to get your house or apartment search started on the right foot.
Port Carteret Rd: Located along the water, the homes in the neighborhood of Port Carteret Road are well maintained single-unit residences. Many of the homes were built between 1950 and 1970 and maintain the historic charm and turn-of-the-century details that appeal to so many residents. If you are looking to rent an apartment in Carteret, this neighborhood would be the ideal place to start.
Chrome: Considered by many to be the most popular neighborhood in Carteret, Chrome has gone through a waterfront revitalization project that made it a luxurious area in just a few years. Premier apartments and studio apartments line the streets while single-unit homes can be found in residential areas.
West Carteret: West Carteret is characterized by small homes built in the 1940's and 1950's. Many of the residents have been living here for years because it is a more established neighborhood, giving West Carteret a real sense of community.
Shopaholics will appreciate that parts of Carteret are in located in an Urban Enterprise Zone. In short, shopping in this zone is a win-win for business owners and residents because citizens are charged a sales tax lower than the norm in New Jersey.
Because Carteret has gone through a major revitalization project in recent years, the city is becoming more popular for people looking to move. The past 10 years have seen more than $600 million in private investments that help fund outdoor spaces like the Carteret Waterfront Park and Medwick Park, a state-of-the-art community Fitness and Wellness Center and much more.