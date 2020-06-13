Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

102 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
215 Pershing Ave
215 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
close to shopping,schools and transportation No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817398)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
2 carteret avenue
2 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
2 bedroom apartmant for rent available now call 1732 770 6044iP

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Carteret
1 Unit Available
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Carteret
1 Unit Available
28 WHEELER AVE
28 Wheeler Avenue, Carteret, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for 4/1/2020 occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout, access to backyard, and parking included! Laundry in unit and access to the basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for the first $150 of repairs
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
The Waterfront
20 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,129
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
Colonia
2 Units Available
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
77 E Jersey St 1
77 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom near Waterfront - Property Id: 270656 Stunning 1st Floor-4 Bedroom in Central Area Fully Renovated and Ready to Move-In Near the Waterfront Near Shops, Restaurants, Jersey Gardens and Newark Airport Near NJ Turnpike, RT

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roselle
1 Unit Available
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
17 Wright St
17 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home For Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 215798 Single family House For Rent is available immediately, Very close to Metropark train station, Oak tree road, Asian Grocery stores, major highways. Please Call for more details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
425 Cherry St B2Z
425 Cherry Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
425 CHERRY STREET ELIZABETH NJ - Property Id: 293314 BEAUTIFULLY FULLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED HARDWOOD NEAR TRANSPORTATION 620+ CREDIT SCORE MUST MAKE GROSS INCOME 3X THE MONTHLY RENT NO EVICTIONS CALL OR TEXT

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arden Heights
1 Unit Available
506 Jefferson Blvd
506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974 Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
515 Elizabeth Ave
515 Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom - Property Id: 157212 A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom porch to facing front of the building located near Newark Airport, major highways (NJ TPK, 78, Pulaski, 1&9!), and public

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

Median Rent in Carteret

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Carteret is $1,458, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,737.
Studio
$1,313
1 Bed
$1,458
2 Beds
$1,737
3+ Beds
$2,240
City GuideCarteret
Tired of paying an exorbitant sales tax? Shop in Carteret's Urban Enterprise Zone and reap the savings of a lower than average sales tax.

Carteret was formed in 1906 as a borough of Roosevelt; however, in 1922, the name of the borough was changed to Carteret. The name of the city pays homage to one of the first proprietors of New Jersey, George Carteret, and his son, Philip, who was the first Royal Governor of New Jersey. Since 2000, the population in Carteret increased nearly 10% to 22,844 in 2010.

Moving to Carteret

Because of its small-town feel and big-city opportunities, Carteret is a popular choice for people looking places to rent in NJ. As with any move, the best way to know if it is the town for you is to spend time exploring the various neighborhoods. Walk the downtown area, eat in the restaurants and explore the shops to see if you can picture yourself living in Carteret. Per Zillow, home sales are at their peak during the spring, making the months of March, April and May the prime time to buy in Carteret. Because many of the homes are older, the town of Carteret recommends that all new home buyers have their property inspected prior to signing on the dotted line.

Neighborhoods in Carteret

Dotted with beautiful older homes and mature trees, it is easy to see why so many people fall in love with the town of Carteret. Let's take a look at some of the most popular neighborhoods to get your house or apartment search started on the right foot.

Port Carteret Rd: Located along the water, the homes in the neighborhood of Port Carteret Road are well maintained single-unit residences. Many of the homes were built between 1950 and 1970 and maintain the historic charm and turn-of-the-century details that appeal to so many residents. If you are looking to rent an apartment in Carteret, this neighborhood would be the ideal place to start.

Chrome: Considered by many to be the most popular neighborhood in Carteret, Chrome has gone through a waterfront revitalization project that made it a luxurious area in just a few years. Premier apartments and studio apartments line the streets while single-unit homes can be found in residential areas.

West Carteret: West Carteret is characterized by small homes built in the 1940's and 1950's. Many of the residents have been living here for years because it is a more established neighborhood, giving West Carteret a real sense of community.

Living in Carteret

Shopaholics will appreciate that parts of Carteret are in located in an Urban Enterprise Zone. In short, shopping in this zone is a win-win for business owners and residents because citizens are charged a sales tax lower than the norm in New Jersey.

Because Carteret has gone through a major revitalization project in recent years, the city is becoming more popular for people looking to move. The past 10 years have seen more than $600 million in private investments that help fund outdoor spaces like the Carteret Waterfront Park and Medwick Park, a state-of-the-art community Fitness and Wellness Center and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Carteret?
In Carteret, the median rent is $1,313 for a studio, $1,458 for a 1-bedroom, $1,737 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,240 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carteret, check out our monthly Carteret Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Carteret?
Some of the colleges located in the Carteret area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Carteret?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carteret from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.

