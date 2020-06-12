All apartments in Bayonne
Bayonne, NJ
Boulevard Gardens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Boulevard Gardens

1143 Kennedy Blvd · (201) 740-5073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get your First Month Free w/ Move-In by July 31st! * on select units only!
Location

1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 183W1B · Avail. Jul 20

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 7P3B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 2H3B · Avail. Aug 10

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11472C · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 10B2C · Avail. Jul 22

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 3B2D · Avail. Jul 19

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boulevard Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
online portal
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living. Our sunny apartments, many of which have views of the water, are situated in a tree-lined park-like setting.

Our apartments feature hardwood floors, modern kitchens and baths, on-site laundry facilities, off-street parking and heat and hot water included in the rent. We have a full time Superintendent and emergency maintenance is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Our community is easily reachable by public transportation, is close to Routes 440, 78, 1 & 9, the New Jersey Turnpike and just minutes from Liberty Newark Airport. Boulevard Gardens is ideal for commuting to Jersey City, Hoboken, or Manhattan.

One visit to Boulevard Gardens and we know you will want to make our community your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boulevard Gardens have any available units?
Boulevard Gardens has 8 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Boulevard Gardens have?
Some of Boulevard Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boulevard Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Boulevard Gardens is offering the following rent specials: Get your First Month Free w/ Move-In by July 31st! * on select units only!
Is Boulevard Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Boulevard Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Boulevard Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Boulevard Gardens offers parking.
Does Boulevard Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Boulevard Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Boulevard Gardens have a pool?
No, Boulevard Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Boulevard Gardens have accessible units?
No, Boulevard Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Boulevard Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boulevard Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Boulevard Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, Boulevard Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
