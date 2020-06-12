Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden online portal

Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living. Our sunny apartments, many of which have views of the water, are situated in a tree-lined park-like setting.



Our apartments feature hardwood floors, modern kitchens and baths, on-site laundry facilities, off-street parking and heat and hot water included in the rent. We have a full time Superintendent and emergency maintenance is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Our community is easily reachable by public transportation, is close to Routes 440, 78, 1 & 9, the New Jersey Turnpike and just minutes from Liberty Newark Airport. Boulevard Gardens is ideal for commuting to Jersey City, Hoboken, or Manhattan.



One visit to Boulevard Gardens and we know you will want to make our community your own!