1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
417 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
Pamrapo
9 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,040
894 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
41 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
811 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Pamrapo
12 Units Available
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
382 Avenue C 1
382 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
382 AVENUE C, UNIT 1, BAYONNE - Property Id: 290592 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Bayonne! Just 5 minutes walk to 24/7 bus stop on Ave C 16th St, get to New York in just 20 min from the
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
735 ave a 6
735 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1 br heat& hot water included laundry in building - Property Id: 277173 --1 bedroom 1 bath-- --sunny & spacious-- --fully renovated-- --Heat & hot water included-- --Near transportation-- --Pet friendly-- --Laundry in building-- --Co-signers
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
4 Standard Pl 3
4 Standard Place, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
817 sqft
Butiful 1 br laundry on floor with balcony - Property Id: 277183 --2nd floor-- --Sunny & spacious-- --Laundry on same floor-- --Has balcony-- --Co-signers welcome-- --Landlord requires 550+ credit 2x income no evictions-- To view this unit please
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
548 Avenue C 3
548 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS APT IN BAYONNE - Property Id: 200299 --NO BROKER FEE-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --VERY SPACIOUS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --CO-SIGNERS WELCOME-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --UPGRADED-- --FULLY
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
731 ave a 11
731 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
fully renovated 1 br apt for rent in bayonne nj - Property Id: 257130 to view apartment call/text joe845-201-9774 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257130 Property Id 257130 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5688659)
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
1204 Kennedy Blvd Apt 25A
1204 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
176 Broadway Apt 1
176 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice Junior 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
589 Kennedy Blvd Apt 1B
589 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
662 Avenue A Apt 14
662 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
162 Avenue C 34
162 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 237784 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Granite Counter Tops *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
158 WEST 20TH ST
158 West 20th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Freshly painted, new flooring in bedroom, living room and kitchen. New kitchen cabinets, super clean and bright one bedroom apartment. No Pets.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
138 WEST 30TH ST
138 West 30th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Nice apartment in move in condition! This apartment features one bedroom, an extra den that can be used as an office, and carpet throughout. Great location: close to schools, shopping, parks, and all transportation.
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
38 WEST 52ND ST
38 West 52nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Clean and bright 1st floor apartment located in a quiet and maintained multi family home. Features include 1bedroom and open layout of kitchen/living room. Close to NJ Turnpike, public transportation, shopping, & park.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
494 AVENUE C
494 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
600 sqft
Renovated one bedroom apartment featuring a beautiful large eat-in kitchen, with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, mosaic backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
40 WEST 52ND ST
40 West 52nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Just renovated 2 bedroom apartment with parking! Kitchen features new cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel range, microwave and sink.
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
830 AVENUE C
830 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
***NO BROKER FEE*** THIS IS A GREAT AFFORDABLE NO FEE ONE BEDROOM IN BAYONNE WALKING DISTANCE TO THE HBLR OR THE BUS TO NYC. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT. SUPER LIVES ON THE PREMISES.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
154 AVENUE E
154 Avenue E, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
785 sqft
Bayonne's Premier Boutique Luxury Loft Living- Soaring 12'-20' Ft Ceilings-Exposed Original Brick, Cast Iron Beams & Solid Wood Columns-Mahogany Doors-Bamboo Floors- 8ft Quartz Countertops, SS appls-Front Loading Energy Efficient W/D- Double Pane
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
84 WEST 25TH ST
84 West 25th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
It’s your chance to enjoy this sunny and spacious STUDIO apartment! Located in midtown Bayonne, this unit is close to everything you may need- supermarkets, shops, restaurants, gyms and more! Situated in a stunning pre-war building, the meticulous
