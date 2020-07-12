/
/
/
pamrapo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Pamrapo, Bayonne, NJ
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,765
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
47 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92 W 34th St 7M
92 West 34th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
92 W34TH BAYONNE APT7 - Property Id: 223635 --FULLY RENOVATED-- --HIGH END LUXURY DESIGN-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE PLACE-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --EASY PROCESS-- --CO-SIGNERS WELCOME-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --SS APPLIANCES-- -- HEAT
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 JOHN F KENNEDY BLVD 21Q
1200 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,394
LUXURY 1 BR APT FOR RENT NORTH BAYONNE - Property Id: 311513 --NO BROKER FEE-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --MICROWAVE-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --NEAR
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
802 Avenue A
802 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1 bath, upper level unit in the lovely two family home. Home features: hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, plus additional space for dining room or office area. No smoking. Pets considered.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
38 WEST 52ND ST
38 West 52nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and bright 1st floor apartment located in a quiet and maintained multi family home. Features include 1 bedroom and open layout of kitchen/living room. Close to NJ Turnpike, public transportation, shopping, & park.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Kennedy Blvd Apt 25A
1204 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
246 AVENUE B
246 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
Huge light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the heart of Bayonne. Located on the 2nd level of this newer built 2 family residence. Central Air, hardwood flooring. Oversized master bedroom suite with beautiful bathroom and huge walk in closet.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
887 BROADWAY
887 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
450 sqft
Owner pays 1/2 fee. Cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Heat & Hot water included. 3 blocks to lite rail to downtown Jersey City or Hoboken.Jersey City has connections to New York city via path and ferry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
47 E 36th St Unit 2
47 East 36th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Apartment Close to Light Rail with Yard - Property Id: 145210 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit on the second floor.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1238 JFK BLVD 1
1238 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Bayonne NJ 3 Bedroom with Parking - Property Id: 301655 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on first floor of 2 family house. Totally renovated. Private gated parking included. New kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic floors.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 W 54th St Apt 5
131 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 W 54th St Apt 3R
125 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 East 52nd Street
17 East 52nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Bayonne NJ ......Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on second floor of 3 family home. New kitchen , tile floors in living and dining area, laminate & wood floors in bedrooms. Tenant pays electric & gas utilities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
482 AVENUE E
482 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Save over $2,850 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! required. Make this beauty yours today! Schedule your tour to view this newly renovated 2 bedroom + den/office room, 1 bathroom, in unit washer & dryer, 1,000 sq ft apartment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
89 WEST 43RD ST
89 West 43rd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
New Construction Rental!! Unit 2 of this newly constructed 2-family home features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms. Master Bathroom has beautiful stand up shower with glass doors. Open floor plan throughout living area.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
328 AVENUE B
328 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Two bedroom apartment in uptown Bayonne. Heat & hot water included. Quiet area of town. Come take a look today.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
790 AVENUE C
790 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great location- 2 blocks from Light Rail Station and same block to New York City Bus Station. New construction, only 5 years old with designer open kitchen. Master suite features walk-in closet. 1 car parking is included.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
38 E 42nd St
38 East 42nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1800 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom (or 3 br + office), 3.5 bathroom house in Bayonne. Completely renovated in 2015. Mudroom for shoes/coats with keyless entry into home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
314 AVENUE B
314 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome home to this beautiful new construction apartment with high end finishes. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom unit boasts oak hardwood floors through out the entire apartment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
965 AVENUE C
965 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
What a deal! Impressive, super clean one large bedroom just a hop skip and jump from Bayonne Park and Light Rail. Featuring a quaint community room attached to washer dryer room.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
40 WEST 52ND ST
40 West 52nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Just renovated 2 bedroom apartment with parking! Kitchen features new cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel range, microwave and sink. Bathroom has also been totally renovated, new tiles, tub, toilet and vanity.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJHarrison, NJSecaucus, NJNorth Arlington, NJLinden, NJRutherford, NJ