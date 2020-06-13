Apartment List
167 Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roselle
1 Unit Available
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Roselle
1 Unit Available
230-232 west 1st ave roselle
230-232 West 1st Avenue, Roselle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - Local to bus transportation as well as connecting routes to local train stations The apartment offers all-new amenities such as central heating and cooling* The property offers Central Heating/ Cooling.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
76 Dehart Pl
76 Dehart Place, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
76 Dehart Place - Property Id: 290132 One bed one bath great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check before we move forward with any showings of the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4
100 Luttgen Place, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SOHO STYLE LIVING MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! Spacious, immaculate 2 Beds /1Bath condo totally renovated with the luxury and Ambiance you can ask for.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21 ROBBINWOOD TER
21 Robbinwood Terrace, Linden, NJ
Studio
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great mother and daughter, gorgeous single family with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and two kitchens in Sunnyside Linden. Two separate living spaces. First floor has spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
903 CHANDLER AVE
903 Chandler Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome home to this move in ready renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor. There's an updated eat in kitchen with stunning new cabinets as well as an updated bathroom. TWO PARKING SPACES; STORAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1225 E HENRY ST
1225 East Henry Street, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, bath, large kitchen and living room. All new appliances and an open concept kitchen with granite counter top. Washer and Dryer Hookups in Unit. This apartment is located only 0.2 miles from Linden Train Station!!!!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Roselle Park
1 Unit Available
333 SEATON AVE
333 Seaton Avenue, Roselle Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Bright & spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath 2nd Flr Apt in convenient Roselle Park. Unit boasts Eat-In Kitchen, Living rm big enough to include a Dining area, 2 Bedrooms, additional room suitable for an office plus a light filled & heated Sun Room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
331 ASHTON AVE
331 Ashton Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedrooms apartment conveniently located near shops, restaurants and transportation. Modern Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and new countertops. Contemporary bathroom with newer fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bayway
1 Unit Available
1610 GRIER AVE
1610 Grier Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Apartment for rent, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room/dining room, eat-in kitchen, central air/heat, HW floors, close to transportation and hwy. No smoking, no use of yard, driveway or basement. Small pet allowed, breed number restriction

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
433 ROSEHILL PL
433 Rosehill Place, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Newly renovated 2 BR 2nd flr. apt. Tenant pays own utilities & provides own refridge. No washing mach. allowed in the apt. Pet restriction & $100. pet security required. NTN report required
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.

Median Rent in Roselle

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Roselle is $1,167, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,390.
Studio
$1,051
1 Bed
$1,167
2 Beds
$1,390
3+ Beds
$1,793
City GuideRoselle
Roselle's main claim to fame is that it is the home of the world's first overhead electric lighting system, a system built by Thomas Edison himself! This experiment went to show that an entire town could be fully lit up by electricity alone!

Roselle is a borough in Union County, New Jersey, with a little over 21,000 souls living their lives in the area. Roselle is all within easy commutable distance to Manhattan, making it a great spot for anyone looking for a more suburban living situation outside of a job in the Big Apple. There are loads of great rental homes available for all, and, if you're bringing Fido along, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding pet-friendly apartments either.

Moving to Roselle

For those interested in finding somewhere within commutable distance to Manhattan, there are a range of detached houses, small apartment buildings and high-rise apartments to choose from in Roselle, with a little over 7,000 homes in total in the area. Costs are generally medium to high, as you'd expect for somewhere in central New Jersey, with a good mix of both places to buy and places for rent in Roselle. If you're looking to move, taking the plunge in winter time may be your best bet, when housing activity -- and prices -- tend to drop off a little bit. Avoid spring and summer moves unless you want to fight it out with every other suburban house hunter. Also, prepare any necessary documents -- credit reports, letters of employment, references, etc. -- to streamline the process.

Neighborhoods

The first step in your journey to becoming a Roselle resident is actually deciding which neighborhood to live in. Check out the following five neighborhoods to give you some idea as to what to expect:

Amsterdam Avenue / W 1st Avenue: Runs along the north of the borough and contains a Wendy's. So, if you're a fast food junkie, this might be the neighborhood for you!

Locust Street /W 3rd Avenue: South central is Locust Street / W 3rd Avenue, a neighborhood with great walkability levels. You'll also find the Roselle Public Library here if you want to catch up on your reading.

Thompson Avenue /E 6th Avenue: To the east, this neighborhood contains a lovely park called Warinanco Park which makes up the bulk of the neighborhood. In the south of the park, there's also an ice skating center for those with a sense of fun and adventure!

Borough Center: Right in the south center, you'll find Borough Center, which is the heart of the city and its main hub for housing and action. There are tennis courts on the west side, and down in the south you'll find Club Pouya's, great for a cocktail and a night out.

Wood Avenue / Raritan Road: The best thing about Wood Ave? There's a golf course right in the middle. Well, it's great if you like golf, anyway. Not so much if you don't!

Life in Roselle

Roselle is certainly a pleasant place to live. You're not going to find an uber crazy nightlife here, but that's what Manhattan is for, and it's right on your doorstep. You've got a couple of places to enjoy in town. If you're hungry, there's a great local bakery, Pinho's, that the locals tend to flock to on Sundays.

Transportation is simple for those commuting to New York -- which many residents do -- with both road and rail routes proving easily navigable. All in all, it's a nice little hub within the confines of the wilder and wider East Coast.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Roselle?
In Roselle, the median rent is $1,051 for a studio, $1,167 for a 1-bedroom, $1,390 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,793 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Roselle, check out our monthly Roselle Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Roselle?
Some of the colleges located in the Roselle area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Roselle?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roselle from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.

