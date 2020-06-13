167 Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ📍
Roselle is a borough in Union County, New Jersey, with a little over 21,000 souls living their lives in the area. Roselle is all within easy commutable distance to Manhattan, making it a great spot for anyone looking for a more suburban living situation outside of a job in the Big Apple. There are loads of great rental homes available for all, and, if you're bringing Fido along, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding pet-friendly apartments either.
For those interested in finding somewhere within commutable distance to Manhattan, there are a range of detached houses, small apartment buildings and high-rise apartments to choose from in Roselle, with a little over 7,000 homes in total in the area. Costs are generally medium to high, as you'd expect for somewhere in central New Jersey, with a good mix of both places to buy and places for rent in Roselle. If you're looking to move, taking the plunge in winter time may be your best bet, when housing activity -- and prices -- tend to drop off a little bit. Avoid spring and summer moves unless you want to fight it out with every other suburban house hunter. Also, prepare any necessary documents -- credit reports, letters of employment, references, etc. -- to streamline the process.
The first step in your journey to becoming a Roselle resident is actually deciding which neighborhood to live in. Check out the following five neighborhoods to give you some idea as to what to expect:
Amsterdam Avenue / W 1st Avenue: Runs along the north of the borough and contains a Wendy's. So, if you're a fast food junkie, this might be the neighborhood for you!
Locust Street /W 3rd Avenue: South central is Locust Street / W 3rd Avenue, a neighborhood with great walkability levels. You'll also find the Roselle Public Library here if you want to catch up on your reading.
Thompson Avenue /E 6th Avenue: To the east, this neighborhood contains a lovely park called Warinanco Park which makes up the bulk of the neighborhood. In the south of the park, there's also an ice skating center for those with a sense of fun and adventure!
Borough Center: Right in the south center, you'll find Borough Center, which is the heart of the city and its main hub for housing and action. There are tennis courts on the west side, and down in the south you'll find Club Pouya's, great for a cocktail and a night out.
Wood Avenue / Raritan Road: The best thing about Wood Ave? There's a golf course right in the middle. Well, it's great if you like golf, anyway. Not so much if you don't!
Roselle is certainly a pleasant place to live. You're not going to find an uber crazy nightlife here, but that's what Manhattan is for, and it's right on your doorstep. You've got a couple of places to enjoy in town. If you're hungry, there's a great local bakery, Pinho's, that the locals tend to flock to on Sundays.
Transportation is simple for those commuting to New York -- which many residents do -- with both road and rail routes proving easily navigable. All in all, it's a nice little hub within the confines of the wilder and wider East Coast.