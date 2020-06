167 Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ

Neighborhoods

The first step in your journey to becoming a Roselle resident is actually deciding which neighborhood to live in. Check out the following five neighborhoods to give you some idea as to what to expect:

Amsterdam Avenue / W 1st Avenue: Runs along the north of the borough and contains a Wendy's. So, if you're a fast food junkie, this might be the neighborhood for you!

Locust Street /W 3rd Avenue: South central is Locust Street / W 3rd Avenue, a neighborhood with great walkability levels. You'll also find the Roselle Public Library here if you want to catch up on your reading.

Thompson Avenue /E 6th Avenue: To the east, this neighborhood contains a lovely park called Warinanco Park which makes up the bulk of the neighborhood. In the south of the park, there's also an ice skating center for those with a sense of fun and adventure!

Borough Center: Right in the south center, you'll find Borough Center, which is the heart of the city and its main hub for housing and action. There are tennis courts on the west side, and down in the south you'll find Club Pouya's, great for a cocktail and a night out.

Wood Avenue / Raritan Road: The best thing about Wood Ave? There's a golf course right in the middle. Well, it's great if you like golf, anyway. Not so much if you don't!