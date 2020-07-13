/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 PM
141 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
19 OBRIEN CT
19 O'brien Court, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and sun-filled top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment on a quiet street facing the bay.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
167 WEST 17TH ST
167 West 17th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
2ND FLOOR UNIT HARDWOOD FLOORS FORMAL DINNING ROOM GOOD SIZE 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DECENT SIZE OFFICE SPACE. WALKING DISTANCE TOWARDS BAY AND CITY OF BAYONNE PUBLIC SWIMMING POOL ON 16TH ST AS WELL AS NYC BUST STOP AND.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
15 E 35th St
15 East 35th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1151 sqft
Make your home in a sun-drenched abode situated in a safe, family-friendly commuter's paradise. Enjoy a 2 minute walk from the 34th Street Light Rail Station, 20 minutes to Exchange Place, and 30 minutes from World Trade Center in Manhattan.
Results within 1 mile of Bayonne
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
5 SMIT CT
5 Smit Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Stanford model Townhouse located in the sought after gated community of Droyers Point.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
55 WILLOW ST
55 Willow Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1398 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex Unit in gated Society Hill II community. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. All windows face open area and located at center of the Society Hill Central AC & Heat.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
100 SHEARWATER CT EAST
100 East Shearwater Court, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT – This amazing one bedroom offers southern exposure with sunlight all day long! As you step into this home, you will be spellbound by the new oak flooring installed throughout. Living room will accommodate any sized sectional you desire.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
11 WALNUT ST
11 Walnut Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
This Garden Home features a spacious living and dining room with luxurious tile floors, eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space, modern lighting, updated bathrooms, plenty of closet space, central air, security system, laundry area, parking and
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
10 TELLICHERRY CT
10 Tellicherry Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1491 sqft
The open Living/Dining room area has a large balcony which lets in plenty of sunshine. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a spacious pantry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
53 BIRCH ST
53 Birch Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1988 sqft
The best of the best is now available!!! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Society Hill Townhouse with oversized family room and 2 car garage. This rare home please every real buyer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
37 Cypress Street
37 Cypress Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1398 sqft
***NO BROKER FEE*** & ***PET FRIENDLY*** 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in Society Hill II @ Jersey City (gated community). Features a fireplace in living room. Living room also wired for surround sound.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
10 REDWOOD ST
10 Redwood Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1398 sqft
Considered by some to be one of the best locations in the community, this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath duplex is located on a quiet street with tons of privacy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenville
266 Garfield Ave 11
266 Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1150 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285774 **BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Spacious and
Results within 5 miles of Bayonne
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
237 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,611
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
56 Units Available
The Waterfront
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,620
1309 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
45 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,490
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
273 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
57 Units Available
The Waterfront
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,560
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Similar Pages
Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayonne 3 BedroomsBayonne Accessible ApartmentsBayonne Apartments with Balcony
Bayonne Apartments with GarageBayonne Apartments with GymBayonne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBayonne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBayonne Apartments with ParkingBayonne Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ