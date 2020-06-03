/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:13 PM
541 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
74-76 WEST 32ND ST
74-76 West 32nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great Midtown location - This 2 bedroom has a large eat in kitchen, dishwasher, large bedrooms, walk-in closets and central air. Comes with washer and dryer, storage and (1) car garage. 24 hrs. to show.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
156 AVENUE F
156 Avenue F, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new and just fabulous, ... be among the first to visit these ultra-modern apartments! This 10 unit building offers luxury rental living with a neighborly atmosphere. 1 and 2 Bedroom units in both simplex and duplex layouts with 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
698 BROADWAY
698 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Industrially elegant apartment in converted circa 1900's furniture store. This beautiful two bedroom unit features exposed brick walls, gorgeous oak floors, and modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steal appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
304 BROADWAY
304 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
753 sqft
**LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!!!** Welcome to Hudson Flats... a luxury elevator rental building situated in the heart of town close to shops, restaurants, parks, schools, lightrail and buses to NYC.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
93 ANDREW ST
93 Andrew Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
650 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom updated apt on 2nd floor midtown location —freshly painted—new kitchen appliances (refrigerator stove and microwave) new floors. Use of shared yard and storage in basement. One block to New York and journal sq buses.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
127 WEST 19TH ST
127 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
WHAT A DEAL! Large top floor unit in this clean, spacious newly renovated 2bd, 1Bth, rental, very well managed building. Beautiful hwflrs, ceramic tiles, Mahogany Cabinets, granite tops with new kt & bth.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
403 AVENUE E
403 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment; open concept. All appliances included. Washer and Dryer in basement. Close to Light Rail and center of town.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
9 EAST 10TH ST
9 East 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEWLY UPDATED VERY LARGE 2BR ! Beautiful 2 Family home in Bayonne. Newly updated kitchen with New Stove and granite counter tops. nature lights throughout the apartment.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
71 WEST 14TH ST
71 West 14th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This splendid Two Family house located in the beautiful and convenient 14th St neighborhood features 2BDs, 1Bth, Washer Dryer in Unit, five rooms of gorgeous living space with high ceilings, porcelain ceramic wood and slate tiles, two large
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
577 BROADWAY
577 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
HUGE TWO BEDROOM APT LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF AN ELEVATED BUILDING IN THE HEART OF BROADWAYS SHOPPING DISTRICT.CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS.TWO SMALL BALCONIES.DISHWASHER AND STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, GYMS, SHOPPING.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
124 WEST 21ST ST
124 West 21st Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Freshly painted, bright, airy and spacious 2-bedroom apartment with small office. Large eat in kitchen with new Stove, newer high-end refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups are available in basementt. Shared use of yard with one parking space.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
52 WEST 4TH ST
52 West 4th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Fully Renovated Kitchen & Bath (getting installed now!, pictures do not show them, will updated soon) Heat & Hot water included in this great downtown location.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
214 AVENUE A
214 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Updated 2 bedroom condo close to the light rail. This 2 bedroom condo offers a parking spot and a laundry room. It has a large bedroom with a walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage space, and is freshly painted.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
77 NEWMAN AVE
77 Newman Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Clean 2 bedroom apt. with hardwood floors, on the 2nd floor. Freshly painted. Hook-up for washing machine in unit. Heat & Hot Water included. Large Pantry is a plus.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
24 EAST 31ST ST
24 East 31st Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great location, huge 2 bed, 2 bath apartment right in the heart of Bayonne. Plenty of closets. large kitchen & bedrooms. Parking may become available at a later time for an additional cost. Come take a look today!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
78-80 WEST 35TH ST
78-80 West 35th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Excellent condition. Great location, close to Horace Mann School, Light Rail and Hudson County Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
200 PARK RD
200 Park Rd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Light & Bright Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo! Freshly painted in an elevator building in Bayonne NJ with included parking. Great location with views of the Bay from the terrace.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
817 AVENUE C
817 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Large 2 bedroom apartment convenient to transportation, washer and dryer included in the apartment! Apartment boasts hardwood floors and 1.5 baths. 1 year lease required.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
147 WEST 10TH ST
147 West 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Small remodeled 2 bedroom apartment near 8th St. Light Rail Station. Ideal for 1 or 2 people. Realtor fee paid my tenant. Won't last! No washer dryer, no parking, no pets, no smoking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
124 NORTH ST
124 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful condo for rent. This unit features 2 bedrooms, hardwood floors, new bathroom, one car parking, and laundry room on the premises for your convenience.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
119-121 HOBART AVE
119 Hobart Ave, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Very affordable two bedroom apartment with heat & hot water included. Hardwood floors throughout. Refrigerator included. Washer/Dryer in basement. Best deal in town!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
89 WEST 30TH ST
89 West 30th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
LUXURY ON THE MARKET. IT'S A GORGEOUS 2 BR APARTMENT IN BAYONNE, NJ. OFFERING CENTRAL AIR, PARKING, BACKYARD. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS EXCEPT IN KITCHEN. MODERN APPLIANCES. DRENCHED WITH NATURAL SUN LIGHT. CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
36 WEST 29TH ST
36 West 29th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2 Bed,1 bath .Update Kitchen ,large living room and dining room .heat included .Tenant pay Electric & cooking Gas. 1 Month Realtor Fee
1 of 1
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
898 BROADWAY
898 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
550 sqft
Large 2 bedroom in lovely uptown section of Bayonne. Featuring a spacious eat in kitchen brightly lit with lots of sunlight. Full dining room and living room. Master bedroom has an attached office/nursery bonus room.
