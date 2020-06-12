/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM
477 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1547 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
30 W 44th St 11
30 West 44th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 299443 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
367 Ave A 1
367 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom on the 1st floor - Property Id: 126627 Stunning 3 Bedroom Apartment in a Great Area. Near G. Thomas DiDomenico Park Washer/Dryer in basement This 1st Floor Unit will NOT last.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
171 West 8th ST
171 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Available 08/01/20 Duplex 5 bedrooms w/parking, NO REALTOR'S FEE - Property Id: 72315 Duplex spacious 5 bedroom apartment, large living room, large dining room, eat in kitchen, hardwood floor, 1.5 bathrooms with parking.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
45 North Street
45 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
45 North Street - Property Id: 283161 Cozy well kept single family home in desirable, quiet and safe neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
97 HUMPHREY AVE
97 Humphrey Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 97 HUMPHREY AVE in Bayonne. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
87 WEST 36TH ST
87 West 36th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Exceptionally spacious three bedroom in great location! Huge living, dining and kitchen area with extra sunroom/den in back. 2nd floor unit with hardwood flooring throughout. Close to Park, and transportation to NYC.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
71 19TH ST
71 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Check out this conveniently located apartment in the heart of Bayonne! This newly renovated apartment offers 3 bedrooms and a huge living room. INCLUDES A WASHER AND DRYER AND A PRIVATE BACKYARD SPACE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
739 BROADWAY
739 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Spacious 3 bedroom one bath apartment midtown Bayonne. Close to 34th Light Rail Station, restaurants, schools, park and major highways. No pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
162 WEST 53RD ST
162 West 53rd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 162 WEST 53RD ST in Bayonne. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
516 AVENUE A
516 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful and spacious 3 1/2 bedroom semi furnished apartment. Very spacious and well throughout setup. Call today for an appointment.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
37 WEST 54TH ST
37 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 1 family duplex. It comes complete with parking, private deck and use of backyard. This house features open floor plan, high ceilings, exposed brick and skylight. Conveniently located near NJ Turnpike, shopping and Bus to NYC.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
246 AVENUE B
246 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Huge light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the heart of Bayonne. Located on the 2nd level of this newer built 2 family residence. Central Air, hardwood flooring. Oversized master bedroom suite with beautiful bathroom and huge walk in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
104 WEST 44TH ST
104 West 44th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome home to his brand new construction apartment! New, full suite of appliances in the kitchen. Master suite bedroom with two separate closets. In-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
20 EAST 43RD ST
20 East 43rd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Location, location, location! 30 minutes to Manhattan with all the conveniences and friendly neighborhood vibe of Bayonne. This 2 Family home is just steps from both the Light Rail and Broadway commercial district.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
251 AVENUE C
251 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3 bedroom apartment near 8th St. Light Rail Station. Hardwood floors throughout. Realtor fee paid my tenant. Won't last! No washer dryer, no parking, no pets, no smoking.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
77 WEST 14TH ST
77 West 14th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Check out this spacious 3 bedroom unit on 14th St. in Bayonne, NJ. This apartment offers hardwood floors, a washer and dryer and brand new appliances! Close to schools, parks, and shops! Also close to bus stations located all over Kennedy Blvd.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
89 WEST 43RD ST
89 West 43rd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
New Construction Rental!! Unit 2 of this newly constructed 2-family home features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms. Master Bathroom has beautiful stand up shower with glass doors. Open floor plan throughout living area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
54 NEWMAN AVE
54 Newman Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful, sun-filled, and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, a few blocks from the 8th Street Light Rail. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, as well as 3 bedrooms with a full bath in the master bedroom. Central air, hardwood floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
142 WEST 29TH ST
142 West 29th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Large three bedroom apartment, living room, pantry, eat-in-kitchen, hardwood floors, very clean, close to the high school and convenient located to shops and transportation. No pets, no backyard and washer/dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
52 AVENUE B
52 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
QUALITY is the word used to best describe this completely renovated pristine 3 bed 2 bath rental. This property faces the center of Hudson County Park and is in one of Bayonne's highest sought after neighborhoods.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
36 ANDREW ST
36 Andrew Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent condition. One car parking is allowed in the driveway. Includes use of the Back Yard (Share with 2nd floor tenant), hardwood floors. 2 baths, laundry room (washer and dryer allowed for extra $75 per month), central air.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
9 EAST 50TH ST
9 East 50th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED,HUGE THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH APT WITH EASY ACCESS TO NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE. A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE 45TH STREET LITE RAIL. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH BATH IN THE MASTER. CENTRAL AIR. HARDWOOD FLOORS.CLOSE TO PARKS, GYMS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.
