Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Constable Hook, Bayonne, NJ
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
402-404 KENNEDY BLVD
402 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Perfectly situated in front of NYC transportation.This Newly renovated spacious,modern, Three Bedroom apartment is ready for you! Tenants can enjoy water front parks and popular eateries nearby! Book your private tour today!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
155 Avenue E 5W
155 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,334
LUXURY 1 BR APT FOR RENT IN BAYONNE - Property Id: 308214 --NO BROKER FEE-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --SECOND FLOOR APT-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --QUARTZ
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
418 Avenue C Store
418 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,200
800 sqft
418 Avenue C Commercial - Property Id: 285070 Available ASAP Store Front Available in Bayonne Nj Great potential for all Businesses. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Great Location Close to public transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 W 20th St 16
130 West 20th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 305249 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Meadow St 11
12 Meadow Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 303855 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Near transportation *Granite Counter Tops *Plenty of windows *Closet space *Tons of
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
382 Avenue C 1
382 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
382 AVENUE C, UNIT 1, BAYONNE - Property Id: 290592 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Bayonne! Just 5 minutes walk to 24/7 bus stop on Ave C 16th St, get to New York in just 20 min from the PATH train station.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
548 Avenue C 3
548 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS APT IN BAYONNE - Property Id: 200299 --NO BROKER FEE-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --VERY SPACIOUS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --CO-SIGNERS WELCOME-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --UPGRADED-- --FULLY
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
103 PROSPECT AVE
103 Prospect Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Large modern two bedroom apartment with office located on the second floor of a two family house. Walking distance to the 22nd Street Light Rail. Huge kitchen, living room combo. Two huge bedrooms, one with attached office.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
125 WEST 19TH ST
125 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
Spectacular, newly renovated 2 bedroom! Unit features brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous espresso cabinets, and hardwood floors throughout. For your convenience, coin-operated washer/dryer in basement and shared use of yard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
19 OBRIEN CT
19 O'brien Court, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and sun-filled top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment on a quiet street facing the bay.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
46 E 14th St 2Z
46 E 14th St, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
46 E14 BAYONNE - Property Id: 210154 HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED NEAR TRANSPORTATION FULLY UPGRADED EASY PROCESS SUNNY CO-SIGNERS WELCOME HARDWOOD FLOORS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
176 Broadway Apt 1
176 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice Junior 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
162 Avenue C 34
162 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 237784 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Granite Counter Tops *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
336 AVENUE E
336 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
LARGE MODERN THREE BEDROOM APT. ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOUSE, A FEW BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE 22ND ST LIGHT RAIL.LARGE LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN.LARGE BEDROOMS AS WELL. VACANT AND EASY TO SEE.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Avenue E 5T
153 Avenue F, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,334
LUXURY 1 BR APT FOR RENT ON AVE E BAYONNE - Property Id: 308212 --NO BROKER FEE-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --SECOND FLOOR APT-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --QUARTZ
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
554 Avenue C Apt 4C
554 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
552 Avenue C Apt 5
552 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Avenue C Apt 4
403 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
589 Kennedy Blvd Apt 1B
589 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
74-76 WEST 32ND ST
74-76 West 32nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
This first floor unit has hardwood floors, central air, fireplace, bring own washer/dryer. Plus (1) garage, large bedrooms will accommodate king size beds. 24hrs to show. No pets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
150-152 WEST 21ST ST
150-152 West 21st Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Great location- 4 blocks from Light Rail Station and two blocks to New York City Bus Station. Beautiful apartment with designer open kitchen and hardwood floors. Master suite features walk-in closet. Laundry room in unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
20 Units Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,999
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
Lofts Two22 offers it all! Perfectly situated right at the Lightrail Station that links the growing cities of the Hudson River Waterfront, these luxury rentals feature 1 and 2 bedroom units with select units offering balconies or terrace space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
29 WEST 8TH ST
29 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1000 sqft
Modern convenience and contemporary design pair beautifully with classic 19th century architecture and an intimate boutique feel at 29 West 8th St Bayonne NJ.
