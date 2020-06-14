205 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with garage

Apartment List
Bayonne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
53 LORD AVE
53 Lord Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Fully renovated South-facing, top-floor, 2-bedroom plus a small office in excellent Bergen Point location! You are just one block away from the water and the beautiful, waterfront Dennis Collins Park that you will just love! The unit is super bright

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
20 EAST 43RD ST
20 East 43rd Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Location, location, location! 30 minutes to Manhattan with all the conveniences and friendly neighborhood vibe of Bayonne. This 2 Family home is just steps from both the Light Rail and Broadway commercial district.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
74-76 WEST 32ND ST
74-76 West 32nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great Midtown location - This 2 bedroom has a large eat in kitchen, dishwasher, large bedrooms, walk-in closets and central air. Comes with washer and dryer, storage and (1) car garage. 24 hrs. to show.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
9 EAST 50TH ST
9 East 50th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED,HUGE THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH APT WITH EASY ACCESS TO NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE. A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE 45TH STREET LITE RAIL. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH BATH IN THE MASTER. CENTRAL AIR. HARDWOOD FLOORS.CLOSE TO PARKS, GYMS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
69 WEST 19TH ST
69 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2100 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION* BE THE FIRST TENANT TO MOVE IN.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
9 EAST 37TH ST
9 East 37th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Very Spacious 1st floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offering much more room than so many other units in the Bayonne market! This home is newer construction and open features an open layout kitchen. Great location, only 2 blocks from 34th St.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
199 ORIENT ST
199 Orient St, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Stunning Bergen Point Brick Ranch One Family for rent w sep garage and paved driveway. Meticulous move-in condition w re-finished hardwood floors and open floor plan Dining-Kitchen newly remodeled w Stainless Appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
186 BROADWAY
186 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous Penthouse unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling
Results within 1 mile of Bayonne

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenville
1 Unit Available
266 Garfield Ave 11
266 Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1150 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285774 **BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Spacious and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Greenville
1 Unit Available
265 CUSTER AVE
265 Custer Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1729 sqft
Beautiful, 1,729 Sq Ft Townhouse located on a quiet, tree lined street in Jersey City. Plenty of options with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, Luxurious Walk-in closets (2), oversized bathtub in Master bath, & Sunny Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 SHEARWATER CT EAST
100 East Shearwater Court, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT – This amazing one bedroom offers southern exposure with sunlight all day long! As you step into this home, you will be spellbound by the new oak flooring installed throughout. Living room will accommodate any sized sectional you desire.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
6 MCMARTIN CT
6 Mcmartin Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
12-year old Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Droyers Point. washer & dryer in unit. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 TELLICHERRY CT
10 Tellicherry Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1491 sqft
The open Living/Dining room area has a large balcony which lets in plenty of sunshine. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a spacious pantry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

