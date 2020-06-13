410 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne has come a long way since a certain Henry Hudson stopped at what he called “Bird’s Point” in 1609, but the city retains its roots. Perhaps no other hyper-urbanized settlement retains its small-town character, offering residents the best of all worlds. Situated at the tip of the peninsula jutting out into Newark Bay, Bayonne traces its origin as a trading post soon overwhelmed by industrialization. Today, with a multicultural population of 63,722 dwelling in well-kept Victorian style small apartment buildings and houses, Bayonne is a teeming and bustling maritime city in Hudson County, New Jersey. See more
Finding an apartment in Bayonne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.