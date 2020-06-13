Apartment List
410 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Pamrapo
12 Units Available
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
662 Avenue A Apt 14
662 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
554 Avenue C Apt 4C
554 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
552 Avenue C Apt 5
552 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
589 Kennedy Blvd Apt 1B
589 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
176 Broadway Apt 1
176 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice Junior 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
403 Avenue C Apt 4
403 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
399 Avenue C # 10
399 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
131 W 54th St Apt 5
131 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
1204 Kennedy Blvd Apt 25A
1204 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
125 W 54th St Apt 3R
125 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
367 Ave A 1
367 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom on the 1st floor - Property Id: 126627 Stunning 3 Bedroom Apartment in a Great Area. Near G. Thomas DiDomenico Park Washer/Dryer in basement This 1st Floor Unit will NOT last.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
382 Avenue C 1
382 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
382 AVENUE C, UNIT 1, BAYONNE - Property Id: 290592 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Bayonne! Just 5 minutes walk to 24/7 bus stop on Ave C 16th St, get to New York in just 20 min from the

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
735 ave a 6
735 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 br heat& hot water included laundry in building - Property Id: 277173 --1 bedroom 1 bath-- --sunny & spacious-- --fully renovated-- --Heat & hot water included-- --Near transportation-- --Pet friendly-- --Laundry in building-- --Co-signers

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
2 Meadow St Z3
2 Meadow Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
850 sqft
2 MEADOW BAYONNE - Property Id: 289033 GROUND FLOOR BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED WATER INCLUDED LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT MICROWAVE CALL OR TEXT MAX7323541290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289033 Property Id 289033 (RLNE5813652)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
45 North Street
45 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
45 North Street - Property Id: 283161 Cozy well kept single family home in desirable, quiet and safe neighborhood.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
548 Avenue C 3
548 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS APT IN BAYONNE - Property Id: 200299 --NO BROKER FEE-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --VERY SPACIOUS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --CO-SIGNERS WELCOME-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --UPGRADED-- --FULLY

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
53 LORD AVE
53 Lord Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Fully renovated South-facing, top-floor, 2-bedroom plus a small office in excellent Bergen Point location! You are just one block away from the water and the beautiful, waterfront Dennis Collins Park that you will just love! The unit is super bright

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
494 AVENUE C
494 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
600 sqft
Renovated one bedroom apartment featuring a beautiful large eat-in kitchen, with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, mosaic backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Bayonne, NJ

"And so I carry on to Bayonne, Bayonne, Bayonne." (Little Comets, 'Bayonne')

Bayonne has come a long way since a certain Henry Hudson stopped at what he called “Bird’s Point” in 1609, but the city retains its roots. Perhaps no other hyper-urbanized settlement retains its small-town character, offering residents the best of all worlds. Situated at the tip of the peninsula jutting out into Newark Bay, Bayonne traces its origin as a trading post soon overwhelmed by industrialization. Today, with a multicultural population of 63,722 dwelling in well-kept Victorian style small apartment buildings and houses, Bayonne is a teeming and bustling maritime city in Hudson County, New Jersey. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bayonne, NJ

Finding an apartment in Bayonne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

