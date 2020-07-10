Apartment List
405 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayonne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private

1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
37 WEST 54TH ST
37 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 1 family duplex. It comes complete with parking, private deck and use of backyard. This house features open floor plan, high ceilings, exposed brick and skylight. Conveniently located near NJ Turnpike, shopping and Bus to NYC.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
154 AVENUE E
154 Avenue E, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bayonne's Premier Boutique Luxury Loft Living- Soaring 12'-20' Ft Ceilings-Exposed Original Brick, Cast Iron Beams & Solid Wood Columns-Mahogany Doors-Bamboo Floors- 8ft Quartz Countertops, SS appls-Front Loading Energy Efficient W/D- Double Pane

1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
104 WEST 44TH ST
104 West 44th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome home to this brand new construction apartment! New, full suite of appliances in the kitchen. Master suite bedroom with two separate closets. In-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
156 AVENUE F
156 Avenue F, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new and just fabulous, ... be among the first to visit these ultra-modern apartments! This 10 unit building offers luxury rental living with a neighborly atmosphere. 1 and 2 Bedroom units in both simplex and duplex layouts with 1.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
69 WEST 19TH ST
69 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2100 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION* BE THE FIRST TENANT TO MOVE IN.

1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
41 EAST 40TH ST
41 East 40th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
Come check out this brand new luxurious 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom duplex apartment. This apartment's finishes are exquisite and unique. It offers a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
199 ORIENT ST
199 Orient St, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Stunning Bergen Point Brick Ranch One Family for rent w sep garage and paved driveway. Meticulous move-in condition w re-finished hardwood floors and open floor plan Dining-Kitchen newly remodeled w Stainless Appliances.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
21 WEST 7TH ST
21 West 7th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Renovated 3br apartment located downtown Bayonne just around the block from 8th st Lite Rail. This apartment has alot to offer. 1 car parking, use of back yard and hook up for washer in basement. Brand new kitchen appliances including refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
124 WEST 21ST ST
124 West 21st Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Freshly painted, bright, airy and spacious 2-bedroom apartment with small office. Large eat in kitchen with new Stove, newer high-end refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups are available in basementt. Shared use of yard with one parking space.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
52 WEST 4TH ST
52 West 4th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Fully Renovated Kitchen & Bath (getting installed now!, pictures do not show them, will updated soon) Heat & Hot water included in this great downtown location.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
8 EVERGREEN ST
8 Evergreen St, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 04/12/20 LUXURY DOUBLEX 4BR 2 BTHR, GRANITE KITCH H&A PARK - Property Id: 236756 LUXURY DOUBLEX 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, ,GRANITE KITCHEN,CENTRAL HEATING & AIR CONDITION, PARKING, WASHERS & DRAYR , ALL NJ & NY TRANSPORTATION AT THE CORNER

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
686 Boulevard
686 Boulevard, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 bedroom gem in the heart of Bayonne with several recent upgrades made by owner. Large living room that leads to sliders to your oversized Patio with beautiful panoramic views.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
200 PARK RD
200 Park Rd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Light & Bright Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo! Freshly painted in an elevator building in Bayonne NJ with included parking. Great location with views of the Bay from the terrace.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
124 NORTH ST
124 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful condo for rent. This unit features 2 bedrooms, hardwood floors, new bathroom, one car parking, and laundry room on the premises for your convenience.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
89 WEST 30TH ST
89 West 30th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
LUXURY ON THE MARKET. IT'S A GORGEOUS 2 BR APARTMENT IN BAYONNE, NJ. OFFERING CENTRAL AIR, PARKING, BACKYARD. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS EXCEPT IN KITCHEN. MODERN APPLIANCES. DRENCHED WITH NATURAL SUN LIGHT. CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
68 GARRETSON AVE
68 Garretson Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
A sparkling 3 bedroom located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood. An apartment, but feels like a home as it comes complete with a backyard, parking, and basement storage use.

1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
183 WEST 51ST ST
183 West 51st Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
!! BAYONNE'S 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS ON THE MARKET !! Take a chance on this 2nd floor rental opportunity! This unit provides you with a kitchen, living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! It offers you the option of 1 car parking for an

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
172 WEST 10TH ST
172 West 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Lovely, large duplex apartment with all the bells and whistles. Large kitchen with granite countertops, deck, large bedroom's and two car parking. (back to back) - view of bay. 2 full baths, one on each floor.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
477 BROADWAY
477 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1077 sqft
B22 BAYONNE, 72 LUXURY RENTALS...B22 offers modern luxury living in Bayonne. Our stunning apartments range from studio to 2 bedrooms, showcasing sculptural ceramic tiles, quartz counter tops, and cutting-edge technologies.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
38 WEST 32ND ST
38 West 32nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Bright spacious duplex in a coop building. 2 bedroom 2 full baths plus full finished basement featuring hardwood floors, 2 car parking, central air, washer and dryer in unit, new appliances.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
164 WEST 18TH ST
164 West 18th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Excellent bay-side Street, two blocks from 16th St waterfront Park, close proximity to 22nd St Light-Rail Station, NJ Transit Buses, Shop Rite, Broadways 19th St shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
50 PROSPECT AVE
50 Prospect Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Come see why Bayonne is the new hip place to live... All BRAND NEW from A to Z. Spacious 1st flr 2BD, LR, DR designer apartment w/ private courtyard off huge KT.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
24 LINDEN ST
24 Linden Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom apartment, 1.5 bathrooms. Large open floor plan with very nice hardwood floors. Extra storage room in the basement, washer/dryer hook up, 2 car parking, shared backyard in a excellent location.

1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
667-669 BROADWAY
667 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS 1/2 THE BROKER FEE. Your new rental is here! Move right into this one bedroom, one bath unit in the heart of town.
City Guide for Bayonne, NJ

"And so I carry on to Bayonne, Bayonne, Bayonne." (Little Comets, 'Bayonne')

Bayonne has come a long way since a certain Henry Hudson stopped at what he called “Bird’s Point” in 1609, but the city retains its roots. Perhaps no other hyper-urbanized settlement retains its small-town character, offering residents the best of all worlds. Situated at the tip of the peninsula jutting out into Newark Bay, Bayonne traces its origin as a trading post soon overwhelmed by industrialization. Today, with a multicultural population of 63,722 dwelling in well-kept Victorian style small apartment buildings and houses, Bayonne is a teeming and bustling maritime city in Hudson County, New Jersey. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bayonne, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayonne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

