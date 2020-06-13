194 Apartments for rent in Linden, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4
100 Luttgen Place, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SOHO STYLE LIVING MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! Spacious, immaculate 2 Beds /1Bath condo totally renovated with the luxury and Ambiance you can ask for.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21 ROBBINWOOD TER
21 Robbinwood Terrace, Linden, NJ
Studio
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great mother and daughter, gorgeous single family with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and two kitchens in Sunnyside Linden. Two separate living spaces. First floor has spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
903 CHANDLER AVE
903 Chandler Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome home to this move in ready renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor. There's an updated eat in kitchen with stunning new cabinets as well as an updated bathroom. TWO PARKING SPACES; STORAGE.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1225 E HENRY ST
1225 East Henry Street, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, bath, large kitchen and living room. All new appliances and an open concept kitchen with granite counter top. Washer and Dryer Hookups in Unit. This apartment is located only 0.2 miles from Linden Train Station!!!!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
331 ASHTON AVE
331 Ashton Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedrooms apartment conveniently located near shops, restaurants and transportation. Modern Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and new countertops. Contemporary bathroom with newer fixtures.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bayway
1 Unit Available
1610 GRIER AVE
1610 Grier Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Apartment for rent, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room/dining room, eat-in kitchen, central air/heat, HW floors, close to transportation and hwy. No smoking, no use of yard, driveway or basement. Small pet allowed, breed number restriction
Results within 1 mile of Linden
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roselle
1 Unit Available
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
76 Dehart Pl
76 Dehart Place, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
76 Dehart Place - Property Id: 290132 One bed one bath great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check before we move forward with any showings of the unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Quality Hill
1 Unit Available
364 Williamson Street
364 Williamson Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
625 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious KitchenDining Area Large BedroomUpdated BathroomWoof Flooring Large Closets Heat & Hot Water Included Laundry Room on-premises Parking Include br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
763 W GRAND AVE
763 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1516 IRVING ST
1516 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Bright, Modern, Functional, hip and simply the best package. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen, a spectacular bathroom, Split system air & heating, SS Appliances and your own laundry in the unit. A Must see! Possibly the best apartment you will ever have.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
423 E SCOTT AVE
423 East Scott Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Very quiet area, 5 mins to Train Station, Walking distance to Merck. Vacant. bonus room included.

Median Rent in Linden

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Linden is $1,194, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,422.
Studio
$1,075
1 Bed
$1,194
2 Beds
$1,422
3+ Beds
$1,834
City GuideLinden
Whats big enough to lead but small enough to care? Linden. Over the years Linden has been at the forefront in developing the blueprint for an unmatched city life experience. Where Linden has led, others have followed.

Linden is part of the New York Metropolitan Area, being about thirteen miles southwest of Manhattan and bordering Staten Island. The Iconic Brooklyn Bridge is situated just fourteen miles from Linden and it is always a pleasant site to visit. Living in Linden is, compared to living in New York, short on glamour and flashy lights. However, if you ever miss the hectic Big Apple atmosphere, New York is only a short drive away. Linden has a population of 40,499 people and a total of 15,872 housing units as of 2010.

Finding an apartment in Linden

Most people will tell you that apartment-hunting is one of the most agonizing, frustrating and unpredictable processes that you have go through - and they are right. The utter volume of demand for homes means that you will need to develop a strategy - and a little aggression - during your search for an apartment. To ensure that you get the best deal in the neighborhood that is suitable for you, you must be smart, agile, and willing to take chances. Know your budget - what are you willing to spend on the apartment or housing unit that you want to acquire? This question is easy to answer when you have your priorities right. Linden has a wide variety of real estate that you can choose from; it's just a matter of preference and choice.

How much will it cost you?

If the cost of rent will be milking you dry every other end of the month, take that as your cue-it time to move to a less costly apartment. Houses for rent and apartments in Linden are not inexpensive, but neither are they outrageously expensive. Take time to determine the right fit for your budget.

Too good to be true
It’s a good deal - thats the punch line of every real estate agent. And who doesn't want a good deal? But sometimes in your apartment hunt, it happens that you are offered too good a deal to be true. Genuine too-good deals do exist, but when they are offered to you, pause for a moment, reevaluate the deal, and make a conclusion on its authenticity.

Leave it to fate
Like most things in life, there are no guarantees in finding a good apartment. Finding an apartment that is to your liking in a convenient location is matter of chance - how many times have you heard friends when beautiful rental homes say of the previous tenant, He moved out just when I was looking. Sometimes, other people will beat you in putting down the deposit. Do not despair, it just wasn't meant to be. There are still dozens of other apartments waiting; perhaps they are even better than the one you thought was the best you've ever seen. Not convinced? Then, get your details in order and cash in your hand, develop a strategy, play your game right, and you will find the apartment you've been looking for.

Linden Neighborhoods

City Center: The real estate of this neighborhood, like most other neighborhoods in Linden, is dominated by small 2, 3, and 4 unit apartment buildings. If you are the kind that enjoys the romantic look and feel of fresh flowers every morning, a florist is just on the corner of the block. Generally, City Center hosts a community of average income earners although the extremes are also represented. The community and households here can be described as multilingual and multi-cultured. City Center is within walking distance of most of the city's office buildings; in fact, it would take you a shorter time to walk to work than to drive through the morning traffic. Cutting transport costs from your monthly expenditure means that living in City Center is less expensive compared to other neighborhoods.

Livingston Road: Good old row houses; whatever happened to that culture of construction? The Livingston Road neighborhood has row houses which give it a different outlook from other neighborhoods - 44.5% of the homes here are classified as row houses. While most neighborhoods have mixed-age homes, from old to new, Livingston Road consists almost entirely of decades-old homes. This gives this neighborhood some peculiarity, but in a good way. Marked by a low house vacancy rate, it is the best place to look for a house for rent.

Tremley Point: When you visit a neighborhood, the first thing that you’ll notice is often the way it looks. The nautical neighborhood of Tremley Point has plenty of character in its appearance. The social and recreational amenities located on its coastal strip attract locals and visitors to the waterfront. The bright city lights of uptown New York shine brightly at the shore and it’s always a beautiful sight to see, especially at the fall of night. Tremleys real estate is dominated by small rental apartment buildings. This neighborhood has a significant number of military personnel who call it home.

Fernwood Terrace: Just as the character of a team is determined by the character of each member of the team, the character of Fernwood Terrace is defined by the nature of its residents. One thing that the residents of this neighborhood have in common is their love for art and theater. This is the kind of neighborhood where you might expect to meet a group of young musicians playing tunes on the street corner. In most of the many small restaurants theres always an artsy or musical event happening. Young individuals of average income, with a taste for contemporary art and music, would feel at home in this neighborhood.

Lenape Circle: Ever-expanding Lenape Circle is a vibrant and colorful neighborhood that is home to a varied community. Lenape Circle is a great neighborhood hangout. The numerous fast foods joints located at different locations in the neighborhood create a beehive of activity, especially in the evening. This neighborhood offers you the ultimate city life experience while you enjoy nights out at any of the well-furnished bars and restaurants.

Saint George Avenue: Saint George Avenue really stands out in regard to the kinds of apartments that dominate its real estate, mainly the small 2, 3, or 4 unit apartment buildings. If you are looking for a house for rent, this neighborhood is probably the best place to start; it seems that people are always moving in and out of Saint George Avenue. Between the small apartments and the steep rents, there’s always room for frustration.

East Elizabeth Avenue: This established but not old neighborhood is undoubtedly the pride of the district. East Elizabeth is favored for its averagely priced apartments and as the result has been a low vacancy rate. The odds of finding a housing unit that fits within the budget of an average income earner are good. Make time to get out and eat at the neighborhood restaurants, which come highly recommended.

Living in Linden

Getting to Work

How you get to work and how much time it takes to do so is matter of concern when you are moving into a new neighborhood. It could be a physical and financial burden--say goodbye to your savings. What are your options in Linden? Well, let's break it down for you. You can go by car, bus, train or even a scooter - it's your choice. Some Linden neighborhoods are physically located so that many residents have to drive to work or take a bus, while others are set up so many residents walk to work, or can take a train, bus, or bike. For example, commutes from East Elizabeth Avenue average less than 30 minutes.

Attractions

Hate to be bored? Well, doesn't everyone? Fortunately, Linden has its fair share of attractions to keep you entertained.The Museum of Arts and Design collects, displays, and interprets pieces that are a documentation of historic and contemporary innovation in art, crafts, and design. Meanwhile, the Alice Austen House was home to the renowned female photographer, Alice Austen. This house-turned-museum is an emblem of women's empowerment and the societal transformation that has taken place over the past century.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Linden?
In Linden, the median rent is $1,075 for a studio, $1,194 for a 1-bedroom, $1,422 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,834 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Linden, check out our monthly Linden Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Linden?
Some of the colleges located in the Linden area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Linden?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Linden from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.

