2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
237 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Constable Hook
29 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Pamrapo
14 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1240 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Pamrapo
67 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
29 WEST 8TH ST
29 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1000 sqft
Modern convenience and contemporary design pair beautifully with classic 19th century architecture and an intimate boutique feel at 29 West 8th St Bayonne NJ.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
156 AVENUE F
156 Avenue F, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new and just fabulous, ... be among the first to visit these ultra-modern apartments! This 10 unit building offers luxury rental living with a neighborly atmosphere. 1 and 2 Bedroom units in both simplex and duplex layouts with 1.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
698 BROADWAY
698 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Industrially elegant apartment in converted circa 1900's furniture store. This beautiful two bedroom unit features exposed brick walls, gorgeous oak floors, and modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steal appliances.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
24 EAST 31ST ST
24 East 31st Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great location, huge 2 bed, 2 bath apartment right in the heart of Bayonne. Plenty of closets. large kitchen & bedrooms. Parking may become available at a later time for an additional cost. Come take a look today!
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
200 PARK RD
200 Park Rd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Light & Bright Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo! Freshly painted in an elevator building in Bayonne NJ with included parking. Great location with views of the Bay from the terrace.
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
817 AVENUE C
817 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Large 2 bedroom apartment convenient to transportation, washer and dryer included in the apartment! Apartment boasts hardwood floors and 1.5 baths. 1 year lease required.
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
6 MCMARTIN CT
6 Mcmartin Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
12-year old Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Droyers Point. washer & dryer in unit. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 TELLICHERRY CT
10 Tellicherry Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1491 sqft
The open Living/Dining room area has a large balcony which lets in plenty of sunshine. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a spacious pantry.
Greenville
1 Unit Available
70 ROSE AVE
70 Rose Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Welcome home to this totally renovated 2017 featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (NO MICROWAVE) give new feeling to unit.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.
Financial District
13 Units Available
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,388
19 Dutch is more than a dramatic update to the classic skyline of lower Manhattan. It is a shimmering cultural jewel announcing the arrival of a new downtown.
Verified
The Waterfront
40 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Liberty State Park
17 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
