/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:21 AM
603 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
516 AVENUE A
516 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious 3 1/2 bedroom semi furnished apartment. Very spacious and well throughout setup. Call today for an appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonne
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Waterfront
217 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Jersey City
44 Units Available
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
The Waterfront
8 Units Available
Warren at York
120 York St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,820
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1185 sqft
Smart homes overlooking the Hudson River, with digital keys, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows. Within walking distance from NY Waterway, this pet-friendly community has free Wi-Fi, billiards rooms, and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,930
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 8 at 12:53pm
Gowanus
4 Units Available
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,298
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
76 Wolkoff Lane
76 Wolkoff Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
778 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi level condo. 1 bedroom with loft, fully furnished.Just move right in! Tenant pays own utilities. Comes with 1 assigned parking space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Financial District
1 Unit Available
20 West St 33C
20 West St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
582 sqft
Furnished Studio - Property Id: 289963 Roof top, terrace, massage room, gym Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289963 Property Id 289963 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816762)
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 3R
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 3R, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286746 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 1F
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 1F, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286731 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
460 Crystal Ave 2
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494 WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
135 Montgomery St 18
135 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 18 Available 06/22/20 NO FEE. NicelyRenovated, AmazingViews, SunnyBright - Property Id: 284230 Owner pays broker fee. Call ROYA 917-348-8796. AAA location. Nicely Renovated Corner Apt. Cornelia Bradford PS 16 zone. OLC school and St Pete High.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tribeca
1 Unit Available
77 Warren Street
77 Warren Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Luxurious 1,500+ square foot loft living in Tribeca New York. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms furnished loft in a small boutique condo..
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
98 ROMAINE AVE
98 Romaine Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Spacious 4 bedroom fully furnished apartment with kitchen, living room,full bath and a bonus office room/ den is available for rent from June 25th. Cats / small dogs allowed. Off street parking available.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tribeca
1 Unit Available
166 Duane Street
166 Duane Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
3621 sqft
Located on possibly the most charming corner of TriBeCa, directly on Duane Park, this beautiful loft residence spreads over 3,600SF, offering 11' ceilings and impressive proportions in every room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Dr
50 Christopher Columbus Dr, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,350
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Manhattan in 10 mins!! Private one bed apartment with Wraparound windows offering mesmerizing Manhattan views and access to the gorgeous waterfront of Newport Jersey City neighborhood! Our fully furnished suites with living room, kitchen and bedroom
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Financial District
1 Unit Available
111 South St
111 South Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STAY NOVO combines the amenities and style of a boutique hotel with all of the comforts of home. For someone who is staying in one of our apartments you will have member access to our social calendars throughout the year.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Carroll Gardens
1 Unit Available
492 Henry Street
492 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,550
Virtual tour coming soon! Welcome to Carroll Gardens luxury living! This sun-filled unit features an open chef's kitchen, huge living spaces, hardwood and opulence throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Boerum Hill
1 Unit Available
233 Pacific Street
233 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
A three-bedroom, two bathroom PH home with soaring ceilings of nearly 11 feet at the border of two of Brooklyns most coveted neighborhoods: Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tribeca
1 Unit Available
143 Chambers Street
143 Chambers Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$7,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A classic TriBeCa loft offering 1800 square feet of authentic loft living with modern luxury finishes, in the center of downtown Manhattan'a most exciting neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
51 Dahill Road
51 Dahill Road, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
Come live in this gorgeous, super spacious 2000 sq ft prewar brick duplex in lovely Kensington- available September 1st, furnished or unfurnished for a 6 month or 1 year lease! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with amazing details and
Similar Pages
Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayonne 3 BedroomsBayonne Accessible ApartmentsBayonne Apartments with Balcony
Bayonne Apartments with GarageBayonne Apartments with GymBayonne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBayonne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBayonne Apartments with ParkingBayonne Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ