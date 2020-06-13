Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

435 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
4 Standard Pl 3
4 Standard Place, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
817 sqft
Butiful 1 br laundry on floor with balcony - Property Id: 277183 --2nd floor-- --Sunny & spacious-- --Laundry on same floor-- --Has balcony-- --Co-signers welcome-- --Landlord requires 550+ credit 2x income no evictions-- To view this unit please

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
45 North Street
45 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
45 North Street - Property Id: 283161 Cozy well kept single family home in desirable, quiet and safe neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
37 WEST 54TH ST
37 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 1 family duplex. It comes complete with parking, private deck and use of backyard. This house features open floor plan, high ceilings, exposed brick and skylight. Conveniently located near NJ Turnpike, shopping and Bus to NYC.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
29 WEST 8TH ST
29 West 8th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1000 sqft
Modern convenience and contemporary design pair beautifully with classic 19th century architecture and an intimate boutique feel at 29 West 8th St Bayonne NJ.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
161 PROSPECT AVE
161 Prospect Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
First floor one bedroom with open layout. Hardwood floors throughout. Sliding glass door leads to a small deck. Washer/dryer room in basement. Tenant pays utilities

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
69 WEST 19TH ST
69 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2100 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION* BE THE FIRST TENANT TO MOVE IN.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
41 EAST 46TH ST
41 East 46th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous renovated 3 bedroom 1st Floor unit with shared parking space. Features include an eat in kitchen, custom woodwork throughout, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, closets throughout, & private deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
577 BROADWAY
577 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
HUGE TWO BEDROOM APT LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF AN ELEVATED BUILDING IN THE HEART OF BROADWAYS SHOPPING DISTRICT.CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS.TWO SMALL BALCONIES.DISHWASHER AND STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, GYMS, SHOPPING.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
686 Boulevard
686 Boulevard, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 bedroom gem in the heart of Bayonne with several recent upgrades made by owner. Large living room that leads to sliders to your oversized Patio with beautiful panoramic views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
200 PARK RD
200 Park Rd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Light & Bright Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo! Freshly painted in an elevator building in Bayonne NJ with included parking. Great location with views of the Bay from the terrace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
186 BROADWAY
186 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Construction, 1 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath apartment! This gorgeous Penthouse unit features stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer; LED recessed lighting, 9’ ceilings, oak hardwood floors, central air & heat, ceiling

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
68 GARRETSON AVE
68 Garretson Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
A sparkling 3 bedroom located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood. An apartment, but feels like a home as it comes complete with a backyard, parking, and basement storage use.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath plus home office and terrace. Welcome to Lofts Two22, Bayonne’s brand new sleek, modern and spacious apartments.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
172 WEST 10TH ST
172 West 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Lovely, large duplex apartment with all the bells and whistles. Large kitchen with granite countertops, deck, large bedroom's and two car parking. (back to back) - view of bay. 2 full baths, one on each floor.
Results within 1 mile of Bayonne

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
80 Bay Street Landing
80 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, secured and gated BAY STREET LANDING COMMUNITY offers this stunning and upgraded one bedroom, 1.5 baths and a78 sq.ft. Terrace. This is the largest of the one bedroom units within the building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West Brighton
1 Unit Available
246 Elm Street
246 Elm Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1566 sqft
LARGE NEWLY RENOVATED. 3/4 BEDROOM, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BALCONY, USE OF YARD AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mariners Harbor
1 Unit Available
3111 Richmond Terrace
3111 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Flexible Loft style Commercial/Industrial space 2,000 to 15,000 square feet. Very high ceilings, open layout, Manhattan harbor views, 400 Amp electric.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greenville
1 Unit Available
38 COLONIAL DR
38 Colonial Drive, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming colonial featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living and dining room with outdoor wooden deck. Eat-in kitchen, and hardwood floors. Freshly painted with new kitchen appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bayonne, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bayonne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

