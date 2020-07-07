/
apartments with washer dryer
596 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ with washer-dryer
Constable Hook
16 EAST 31ST ST
16 East 31st Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
This modern 2 bedroom apartment includes refrigerator and appliances are stainless steel with hardwood floors and granite counter tops.
Pamrapo
314 AVENUE B
314 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome home to this beautiful new construction apartment with high end finishes. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom unit boasts oak hardwood floors through out the entire apartment.
Pamrapo
965 AVENUE C
965 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
What a deal! Impressive, super clean one large bedroom just a hop skip and jump from Bayonne Park and Light Rail. Featuring a quaint community room attached to washer dryer room.
Constable Hook
687 AVENUE A
687 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1800 sqft
One of a kind home you've been looking for! 1800+ sqft of living space included in this 3bed, 2 & 1/2bath with garage parking.
Constable Hook
84 WEST 25TH ST
84 West 25th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Here it is! Make this large one bedroom unit in a well maintained pre-war building your home! Featuring loads of character, natural light, large living area and washer/dryer in basement, this unit is ready for you to move right in! Located in the
Pamrapo
27 WEST 39TH ST
27 West 39th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2313 sqft
3 BR’S, 1 FULL BATH FEATURES LIVING AND DINING ROOM,WASHER/DRYER. EXCEPTIONAL WEST 39TH ST LOCATION- ACROSS FROM HORACE MANN SCHOOL, CLOSE TO HC PARK, ALL PUBLIC BUSES & LIGHT RAIL STA.
Pamrapo
665 AVENUE E
665 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This bright, contemporary two bedroom, two full bath unit offers NYC views and is within 3 blocks of the light rail and other mass transportation.This is a commuters dream.
Constable Hook
71 19TH ST
71 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this conveniently located apartment in the heart of Bayonne! This newly renovated apartment offers 3 bedrooms and a huge living room. INCLUDES A WASHER AND DRYER AND A PRIVATE BACKYARD SPACE.
Constable Hook
154 AVENUE E
154 Avenue E, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bayonne's Premier Boutique Luxury Loft Living- Soaring 12'-20' Ft Ceilings-Exposed Original Brick, Cast Iron Beams & Solid Wood Columns-Mahogany Doors-Bamboo Floors- 8ft Quartz Countertops, SS appls-Front Loading Energy Efficient W/D- Double Pane
Pamrapo
104 WEST 44TH ST
104 West 44th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome home to this brand new construction apartment! New, full suite of appliances in the kitchen. Master suite bedroom with two separate closets. In-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
Constable Hook
54 NEWMAN AVE
54 Newman Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful, sun-filled, and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, a few blocks from the 8th Street Light Rail. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, as well as 3 bedrooms with a full bath in the master bedroom. Central air, hardwood floors.
Constable Hook
156 AVENUE F
156 Avenue F, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new and just fabulous, ... be among the first to visit these ultra-modern apartments! This 10 unit building offers luxury rental living with a neighborly atmosphere. 1 and 2 Bedroom units in both simplex and duplex layouts with 1.
Constable Hook
698 BROADWAY
698 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Industrially elegant apartment in converted circa 1900's furniture store. This beautiful two bedroom unit features exposed brick walls, gorgeous oak floors, and modern kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steal appliances.
Constable Hook
69 WEST 19TH ST
69 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2100 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION* BE THE FIRST TENANT TO MOVE IN.
Constable Hook
9 EAST 10TH ST
9 East 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEWLY UPDATED VERY LARGE 2BR ! Beautiful 2 Family home in Bayonne. Newly updated kitchen with New Stove and granite counter tops. nature lights throughout the apartment.
Pamrapo
41 EAST 40TH ST
41 East 40th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
Come check out this brand new luxurious 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom duplex apartment. This apartment's finishes are exquisite and unique. It offers a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet.
Pamrapo
164 AVENUE B
164 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment. Large open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors. Amenities include washer/dryer, and modern stainless steel appliances. Close to Hudson County Park and easy access to major transportation.
Constable Hook
199 ORIENT ST
199 Orient St, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Stunning Bergen Point Brick Ranch One Family for rent w sep garage and paved driveway. Meticulous move-in condition w re-finished hardwood floors and open floor plan Dining-Kitchen newly remodeled w Stainless Appliances.
Constable Hook
275 AVENUE E
275 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1550 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS FEE --- Great location for 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment in a private 2 family home. Gorgeously renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances included with center island and stunning quartz counter tops.
Constable Hook
200 PARK RD
200 Park Rd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Light & Bright Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo! Freshly painted in an elevator building in Bayonne NJ with included parking. Great location with views of the Bay from the terrace.
Pamrapo
817 AVENUE C
817 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Large 2 bedroom apartment convenient to transportation, washer and dryer included in the apartment! Apartment boasts hardwood floors and 1.5 baths. 1 year lease required.
Pamrapo
39 WEST 34TH ST
39 West 34th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome Home to this 7 years young two family home that features a large 3BR 2FB apartment with open living room and kitchen concept. Stainless Steel Appliances, hardwood floors throughout and plenty of closets.
Constable Hook
172 WEST 10TH ST
172 West 10th Street, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Lovely, large duplex apartment with all the bells and whistles. Large kitchen with granite countertops, deck, large bedroom's and two car parking. (back to back) - view of bay. 2 full baths, one on each floor.
Constable Hook
265 BROADWAY
265 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Spacious renovated apartment with beautiful finishes and designer kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steal appliances.
