/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
85 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonne
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Boerum Hill
27 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,368
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Financial District
5 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,598
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,321
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,525
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
The Waterfront
22 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,501
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,391
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,319
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
197 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
The Waterfront
51 Units Available
VYV
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,685
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:51am
Downtown Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,897
1 Bedroom
$3,730
2 Bedrooms
$4,897
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:41am
Financial District
13 Units Available
70 Pine
70 Pine Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,933
1 Bedroom
$3,616
2 Bedrooms
$5,706
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
The Waterfront
28 Units Available
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,545
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,140
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,635
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Similar Pages
Bayonne 1 BedroomsBayonne 2 BedroomsBayonne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayonne 3 BedroomsBayonne Accessible ApartmentsBayonne Apartments with Balcony
Bayonne Apartments with GarageBayonne Apartments with GymBayonne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBayonne Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBayonne Apartments with ParkingBayonne Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ