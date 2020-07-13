/
pet friendly apartments
506 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
37 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
26 Units Available
Constable Hook
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
$
8 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,765
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
$
8 Units Available
Pamrapo
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
$
47 Units Available
Pamrapo
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
92 W 34th St 7M
92 West 34th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
92 W34TH BAYONNE APT7 - Property Id: 223635 --FULLY RENOVATED-- --HIGH END LUXURY DESIGN-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE PLACE-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --EASY PROCESS-- --CO-SIGNERS WELCOME-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --SS APPLIANCES-- -- HEAT
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
1200 JOHN F KENNEDY BLVD 21Q
1200 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,394
LUXURY 1 BR APT FOR RENT NORTH BAYONNE - Property Id: 311513 --NO BROKER FEE-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --MICROWAVE-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --NEAR
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
155 Avenue E 5W
155 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,334
LUXURY 1 BR APT FOR RENT IN BAYONNE - Property Id: 308214 --NO BROKER FEE-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --SECOND FLOOR APT-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --QUARTZ
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
382 Avenue C 1
382 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
382 AVENUE C, UNIT 1, BAYONNE - Property Id: 290592 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Bayonne! Just 5 minutes walk to 24/7 bus stop on Ave C 16th St, get to New York in just 20 min from the PATH train station.
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
548 Avenue C 3
548 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS APT IN BAYONNE - Property Id: 200299 --NO BROKER FEE-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --VERY SPACIOUS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --CO-SIGNERS WELCOME-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --UPGRADED-- --FULLY
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
802 Avenue A
802 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1 bath, upper level unit in the lovely two family home. Home features: hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, plus additional space for dining room or office area. No smoking. Pets considered.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
125 WEST 19TH ST
125 West 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
Spectacular, newly renovated 2 bedroom! Unit features brand new SS appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous espresso cabinets, and hardwood floors throughout. For your convenience, coin-operated washer/dryer in basement and shared use of yard.
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
1204 Kennedy Blvd Apt 25A
1204 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
176 Broadway Apt 1
176 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice Junior 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
153 Avenue E 5T
153 Avenue F, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,334
LUXURY 1 BR APT FOR RENT ON AVE E BAYONNE - Property Id: 308212 --NO BROKER FEE-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --SECOND FLOOR APT-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --QUARTZ
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
131 W 54th St Apt 5
131 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
554 Avenue C Apt 4C
554 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
552 Avenue C Apt 5
552 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
125 W 54th St Apt 3R
125 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
403 Avenue C Apt 4
403 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
589 Kennedy Blvd Apt 1B
589 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
482 AVENUE E
482 Avenue East, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Save over $2,850 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! required. Make this beauty yours today! Schedule your tour to view this newly renovated 2 bedroom + den/office room, 1 bathroom, in unit washer & dryer, 1,000 sq ft apartment.
1 of 9
$
20 Units Available
Constable Hook
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,999
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
Lofts Two22 offers it all! Perfectly situated right at the Lightrail Station that links the growing cities of the Hudson River Waterfront, these luxury rentals feature 1 and 2 bedroom units with select units offering balconies or terrace space.
