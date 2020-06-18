All apartments in Raleigh
5404 Patuxent Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5404 Patuxent Drive

5404 Patuxent Drive · (919) 675-1444
Location

5404 Patuxent Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5404 Patuxent Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Northeast Raleigh! - This townhome is located conveniently to Triangle Town Center and WRAL Soccer Center.
Positioned conveniently between Capital Boulevard, Highway 401, and Interstate 540, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 9 minutes from Triangle Town Center and 15 minutes from Downtown Wake Forest.

In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.

Inside youll find: Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closets. Master Bathroom, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Separate Dining and Separate Living Area, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows Letting in Natural Sunlight, Garbage Disposal, Sliding Glass Door Leading to Private Fenced In Backyard and Patio, and Much More.

The private backyard and patio is great for relaxing or enjoying that morning cup of coffee.
Take advantage of the easy access to the storage closet conveniently located off the patio.

This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Adam directly at adam@acorn-oak.com or visit our website atwww.acorn-oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4049596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Patuxent Drive have any available units?
5404 Patuxent Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 Patuxent Drive have?
Some of 5404 Patuxent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Patuxent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Patuxent Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Patuxent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5404 Patuxent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 5404 Patuxent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5404 Patuxent Drive does offer parking.
Does 5404 Patuxent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Patuxent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Patuxent Drive have a pool?
No, 5404 Patuxent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5404 Patuxent Drive have accessible units?
No, 5404 Patuxent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Patuxent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 Patuxent Drive has units with dishwashers.
