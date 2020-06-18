5404 Patuxent Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Northeast Raleigh! - This townhome is located conveniently to Triangle Town Center and WRAL Soccer Center.

Positioned conveniently between Capital Boulevard, Highway 401, and Interstate 540, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 9 minutes from Triangle Town Center and 15 minutes from Downtown Wake Forest.



In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.



Inside youll find: Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closets. Master Bathroom, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Separate Dining and Separate Living Area, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows Letting in Natural Sunlight, Garbage Disposal, Sliding Glass Door Leading to Private Fenced In Backyard and Patio, and Much More.



The private backyard and patio is great for relaxing or enjoying that morning cup of coffee.

Take advantage of the easy access to the storage closet conveniently located off the patio.



This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Adam directly at adam@acorn-oak.com or visit our website atwww.acorn-oak.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4049596)