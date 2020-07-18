1540 Dunn Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym pool

Modern & airy BRAND NEW loft apartments with rooftop terraces & amazing views. Located at the intersection of Falls of Neuse & Dunn in N. Raleigh at the entrance to Bedford. Elevator access to single level flats with wide doorways-ideal for single level living. Lounge with fireplace & big screen TV. Ground floor includes a luxurious gym/nutrition center, pet spa, nail salon, wine bar, Brixx Pizza, The Butcher's Market, Dunkin' & The Public House Bar & Restaurant. Access to 57 mi of riverside greenway.