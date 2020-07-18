All apartments in Raleigh
1540 Dunn Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:48 PM

1540 Dunn Road

1540 Dunn Road · (919) 809-8280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1540 Dunn Road, Raleigh, NC 27614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301, 315, 316 · Avail. now

$2,593

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
Modern & airy BRAND NEW loft apartments with rooftop terraces & amazing views. Located at the intersection of Falls of Neuse & Dunn in N. Raleigh at the entrance to Bedford. Elevator access to single level flats with wide doorways-ideal for single level living. Lounge with fireplace & big screen TV. Ground floor includes a luxurious gym/nutrition center, pet spa, nail salon, wine bar, Brixx Pizza, The Butcher's Market, Dunkin' & The Public House Bar & Restaurant. Access to 57 mi of riverside greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Dunn Road have any available units?
1540 Dunn Road has a unit available for $2,593 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Dunn Road have?
Some of 1540 Dunn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Dunn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Dunn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Dunn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Dunn Road is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Dunn Road offer parking?
No, 1540 Dunn Road does not offer parking.
Does 1540 Dunn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Dunn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Dunn Road have a pool?
Yes, 1540 Dunn Road has a pool.
Does 1540 Dunn Road have accessible units?
No, 1540 Dunn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Dunn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Dunn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
