Home
/
Durham, NC
/
311 N Elizabeth St.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
311 N Elizabeth St.
311 North Elizabeth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
311 North Elizabeth Street, Durham, NC 27701
Cleveland - Holloway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 N Elizabeth St. have any available units?
311 N Elizabeth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Durham, NC
.
Is 311 N Elizabeth St. currently offering any rent specials?
311 N Elizabeth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 N Elizabeth St. pet-friendly?
No, 311 N Elizabeth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Durham
.
Does 311 N Elizabeth St. offer parking?
No, 311 N Elizabeth St. does not offer parking.
Does 311 N Elizabeth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 N Elizabeth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 N Elizabeth St. have a pool?
No, 311 N Elizabeth St. does not have a pool.
Does 311 N Elizabeth St. have accessible units?
No, 311 N Elizabeth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 N Elizabeth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 N Elizabeth St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 N Elizabeth St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 N Elizabeth St. does not have units with air conditioning.
