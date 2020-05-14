Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car wash area coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments game room internet access key fob access media room pool table trash valet volleyball court yoga

Looking for a new apartment home in Durham or Chapel Hill with unsurpassed luxury and sophistication? Look no further and come tour The Apartments at Palladian Place, the area's premier upscale apartment community. Perfectly situated between Chapel Hill and Durham. The Apartments at Palladian Place is close to everywhere you want to be. Take a weekend trip to Garrett Road Park, shop at The Streets at Southpoint, or grab a drink after work at West 94th St. Pub. With its prime location just off 1-40, residents are just minutes away from everything they could want and need. Our studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom flats flaunt top-of-the-market finishes in each apartment home like quartz countertops, custom closet organizers, soft closing hinges on cabinets and drawers, and much more! Plus our community amenities provide residents with the luxury lifestyle they deserve. Take a dip in our saltwater pool, grab a cup of joe from our fully stocked coffee bar, or relax and take in the scenic views Durham has to offer on our exclusive premium unit sky deck and lounge. The Apartments at Palladian Places delivers the ultimate comfort and convenience for our residents. Welcome home to the apartment you’ve always dreamed of here at The Apartments at Palladian Place, a Northwood Ravin signature community.