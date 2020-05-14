All apartments in Durham
Apartments at Palladian Place.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Apartments at Palladian Place

Open Now until 6pm
260 Leigh Farm Rd · (919) 364-6885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC 27517
Farrington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2-316 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 4-412 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-210 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,312

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 3-309 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,312

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 3-416 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-314 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,767

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit 3-407 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit 1-201 · Avail. Oct 20

$1,841

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-315 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,612

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Unit 4-106 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,612

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apartments at Palladian Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet access
key fob access
media room
pool table
trash valet
volleyball court
yoga
Looking for a new apartment home in Durham or Chapel Hill with unsurpassed luxury and sophistication? Look no further and come tour The Apartments at Palladian Place, the area's premier upscale apartment community. Perfectly situated between Chapel Hill and Durham. The Apartments at Palladian Place is close to everywhere you want to be. Take a weekend trip to Garrett Road Park, shop at The Streets at Southpoint, or grab a drink after work at West 94th St. Pub. With its prime location just off 1-40, residents are just minutes away from everything they could want and need. Our studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom flats flaunt top-of-the-market finishes in each apartment home like quartz countertops, custom closet organizers, soft closing hinges on cabinets and drawers, and much more! Plus our community amenities provide residents with the luxury lifestyle they deserve. Take a dip in our saltwater pool, grab a cup of joe from our fully stocked coffee bar, or relax and take in the scenic views Durham has to offer on our exclusive premium unit sky deck and lounge. The Apartments at Palladian Places delivers the ultimate comfort and convenience for our residents. Welcome home to the apartment you’ve always dreamed of here at The Apartments at Palladian Place, a Northwood Ravin signature community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 (1 pet), $150 (additional pet).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: No weight limit (1st floor), 75 lbs. (2nd floor and above).
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Apartments at Palladian Place have any available units?
Apartments at Palladian Place has 24 units available starting at $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Apartments at Palladian Place have?
Some of Apartments at Palladian Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartments at Palladian Place currently offering any rent specials?
Apartments at Palladian Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apartments at Palladian Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartments at Palladian Place is pet friendly.
Does Apartments at Palladian Place offer parking?
Yes, Apartments at Palladian Place offers parking.
Does Apartments at Palladian Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apartments at Palladian Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartments at Palladian Place have a pool?
Yes, Apartments at Palladian Place has a pool.
Does Apartments at Palladian Place have accessible units?
Yes, Apartments at Palladian Place has accessible units.
Does Apartments at Palladian Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apartments at Palladian Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Apartments at Palladian Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Apartments at Palladian Place has units with air conditioning.

