9905 Kings Parade Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate Ayrsley Townhome with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Premium living close to shopping, restaurants, movies, and easy access to 485/I-77. 3 bedroom home with ceiling fans in each room features 2 MASTER bedrooms with ensuite baths, WALK-IN closets, and 1 with SOAKING tub! Amazing fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dual convection ovens, loads of cabinet space, and pantry. 1 car attached garage and driveway plus additional on-street parking. Enjoy your summer relaxing in the community pool, private balcony, or walking to Ayrsley shops. Rent includes water. Washer/dryer available. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit and weight restrictions. Call/text for a private showing 704-756-1035.