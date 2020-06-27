All apartments in Charlotte
9905 Kings Parade Boulevard
Location

9905 Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Ayrsley Townhome with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Premium living close to shopping, restaurants, movies, and easy access to 485/I-77. 3 bedroom home with ceiling fans in each room features 2 MASTER bedrooms with ensuite baths, WALK-IN closets, and 1 with SOAKING tub! Amazing fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dual convection ovens, loads of cabinet space, and pantry. 1 car attached garage and driveway plus additional on-street parking. Enjoy your summer relaxing in the community pool, private balcony, or walking to Ayrsley shops. Rent includes water. Washer/dryer available. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit and weight restrictions. Call/text for a private showing 704-756-1035.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard have any available units?
9905 Kings Parade Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard have?
Some of 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Kings Parade Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9905 Kings Parade Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
