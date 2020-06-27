9905 Kings Parade Boulevard

Amenities
Immaculate Ayrsley Townhome with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Premium living close to shopping, restaurants, movies, and easy access to 485/I-77. 3 bedroom home with ceiling fans in each room features 2 MASTER bedrooms with ensuite baths, WALK-IN closets, and 1 with SOAKING tub! Amazing fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dual convection ovens, loads of cabinet space, and pantry. 1 car attached garage and driveway plus additional on-street parking. Enjoy your summer relaxing in the community pool, private balcony, or walking to Ayrsley shops. Rent includes water. Washer/dryer available. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit and weight restrictions. Call/text for a private showing 704-756-1035.