Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
922 Westbrook Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:08 AM

922 Westbrook Dr

922 Westbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

922 Westbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
The Uptown Rooftop Hot Tub Townhouse by Mansion™ was built in 2019 and reflects the modern, luxury lifestyle within walking distance from Bank of America Stadium, Uptown, and more. This 3-bedroom/3.5 Bath townhome has been professionally furnished with West Elm™ & CB2™ furnishings throughout that are included in the rent. Complete with full kitchen, dining area, living room with 65” Samsung TV, rooftop hot tub and designated working area this townhome is perfect for a visiting executive or family and friends looking to enjoy CLT together!

This property features a full kitchen & living room, plus 3 king bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. The 2nd floor is great for entertaining, with a 6 person dining table, living room with 65" Samsung TV. As well as a beautiful sitting area for multiple guests to enjoy each others company. A rooftop with table and lounge area as well as hot tub. The 2-car garage features a Tesla wall connector for charging all Tesla model vehicles.

Also included with all Mansion properties; ultra-fast WiFi, kitchenware, cookware, dishware, and necessities to get you started for your first few days with us including laundry detergent, dishwasher pods, soap, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, paper towels, toilet paper, and a few other small touches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Westbrook Dr have any available units?
922 Westbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Westbrook Dr have?
Some of 922 Westbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Westbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
922 Westbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Westbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 Westbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 922 Westbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 922 Westbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 922 Westbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Westbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Westbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 922 Westbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 922 Westbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 922 Westbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Westbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Westbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
