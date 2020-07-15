922 Westbrook Dr

Amenities

The Uptown Rooftop Hot Tub Townhouse by Mansion™ was built in 2019 and reflects the modern, luxury lifestyle within walking distance from Bank of America Stadium, Uptown, and more. This 3-bedroom/3.5 Bath townhome has been professionally furnished with West Elm™ & CB2™ furnishings throughout that are included in the rent. Complete with full kitchen, dining area, living room with 65” Samsung TV, rooftop hot tub and designated working area this townhome is perfect for a visiting executive or family and friends looking to enjoy CLT together!



This property features a full kitchen & living room, plus 3 king bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. The 2nd floor is great for entertaining, with a 6 person dining table, living room with 65" Samsung TV. As well as a beautiful sitting area for multiple guests to enjoy each others company. A rooftop with table and lounge area as well as hot tub. The 2-car garage features a Tesla wall connector for charging all Tesla model vehicles.



Also included with all Mansion properties; ultra-fast WiFi, kitchenware, cookware, dishware, and necessities to get you started for your first few days with us including laundry detergent, dishwasher pods, soap, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, paper towels, toilet paper, and a few other small touches.