/
/
/
third ward
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
337 Apartments for rent in Third Ward, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
35 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,100
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1326 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
45 Units Available
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,052
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
333 W Trade St #1610
333 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Uptown Hi-Rise Living in Airy Studio - City Views - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fcRf9ExQRL4&mls=1. Minimally furnished 16th-floor city view studio condo in the sought-after Trademark Tower in Center City.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
237 Victoria Avenue
237 Victoria Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
Exceptional Bungalow style home nestled in the historic Third Ward District, just minutes from uptown Charlotte. This beauty showcases all the bells and whistles to include original hard wood floors throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
333 West Trade Street
333 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1064 sqft
This Pristine 2BR/2BA 9th floor condo is available for move in! Boasting a perfect Walk-out balcony giving a perfect view of the city.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
927 W Hill St
927 West Hill Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
2059 sqft
927 W Hill St Available 08/01/20 927 W Hill St - Awesome 2 bed 2 bath loft condo in Third Ward. Polished concrete floors downstairs, tall ceilings, open floor plan, large kitchen and tons of storage. Huge master bath with tub and separate shower.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
425 W Trade Street
425 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly -(980) 549-4154 for appointment. Mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
230 S Cedar Street
230 South Cedar Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
984 sqft
Fantastic 2 story condo just a few steps from the center of the Charlotte! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs with a great living area and patio on main floor.The master bedroom has a private bath and balcony facing the city.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1148 W 1st Street
1148 West 1st Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
989 sqft
2nd floor unit overlooking Frazier Park! Great location, minutes to the heart of Uptown, walk to Panther's games! Each bedroom has it's own bath. Living/dining. Plenty of parking!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
855 Clarkson Mill Court
855 Clarkson Mill Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1586 sqft
Gorgeously and fully furnished 3 BR - 2 1/2 BA Saussy Burbank walk-up townhome in a charming quiet hidden neighborhood in Uptown's 3rd Ward.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
216-C S Clarkson
216 S Clarkson St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
856 sqft
Center City - Never miss out when you live in this condo just steps away from Panther's Stadium and all the life downtown Charlotte has to offer. Located in 3rd Ward.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1101 1st Street
1101 West 1st Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
894 sqft
Affordable top floor condo located in convenient Third Ward! This corner unit 2br 2ba floorplan is flooded with tons of natural light and stunning views of Frazier Park and Center City skyline! Both bedrooms have attached bath and walk-in closets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
222 S Cedar Street
222 South Cedar Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1640 sqft
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 6/27/2020 from 12-2 PM!
Results within 1 mile of Third Ward
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
63 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$937
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
14 Units Available
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
67 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
56 Units Available
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
32 Units Available
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,059
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,039
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCHarrisburg, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NC