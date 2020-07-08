All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 4 2019 at 7:58 PM

9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue

9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3BD/2.5BA townhome in the sought after Blakeney Preserve community is move-in ready! Open floorplan with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Gas fireplace in living room. Large master bedroom with garden tub, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. Back patio backs up to natural area with lots of privacy. Amazing location, walking distance from shopping, dining and more. Attached two car garage and washer/dryer included. Don't miss out! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have any available units?
9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have?
Some of 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue offers parking.
Does 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have a pool?
No, 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

