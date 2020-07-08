9145 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue

Amenities

This spacious 3BD/2.5BA townhome in the sought after Blakeney Preserve community is move-in ready! Open floorplan with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Gas fireplace in living room. Large master bedroom with garden tub, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. Back patio backs up to natural area with lots of privacy. Amazing location, walking distance from shopping, dining and more. Attached two car garage and washer/dryer included. Don't miss out! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.