155 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC📍
Gastonia, with a population of just over 70,000, is a medium-sized city that is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Known for its beautiful weather, southern hospitality and botanical gardens, Gastonia is a wonderful place to raise a family or reinvent your life. This city is big enough to get lost in but small enough to feel homey. There is plenty to keep you entertained, both indoors and out, making Gastonia the perfect place for a relocation.
This is a southern state, so please bring your manners. Everything is very polite in Gastonia, and that includes renting an apartment. There is normally plenty to choose from, and the rates will largely depend on the amenities. To secure a place, have references from past landlords as well as your employer, proof of income and a security deposit. Pet references are not normally an issue, but if you have a large dog, you might want to include one just in case. Landlords will want to know in advance if Rover barks every two minutes or if Fluffy likes to spray the walls. You might even have to pay a pet deposit.
You know how some people get by with a little help from their friends? You won't really need that here. Housing tends to be affordable when compared to state and national averages, and there are quite a few neighborhoods from which you can choose. The cost of living beats national averages as well. Here are a few communities to consider:
Boogertown: The name might be giggle worthy, but the rents are affordable, and the area offers apartment complexes and single-family homes. Vacancy rates are pretty low, however. Bummer.
Elmores Crossroads: This area has a suburban feel and more single-family homes and townhomes than apartments for rent. If you do find an apartment rental here, you'll find that prices are about average for the city.
Gardner Park: You'll find lots of apartment homes and houses for rent here, at pretty affordable prices. What's to complain about?
East Gastonia: If you dig older homes and lower rental rates, check out rentals in this area. You'll find apartment complexes and houses as well as a mixture of renters and buyers. You'll also find a 23-percent vacancy rate.
There is a lot to cover about life in Gastonia! Your evaluation of the area should start with the climate, as it is the reason for so many of the great things available in this city. Despite this being the state of North Carolina, it is actually pretty far south. As a result, you can expect hot, humid summers with cool winters. It gets cold here but not bone chilling. Because of this, there is a wide variety of outdoor activities that take place all year long.
Outdoor Activities
If you're one of those outdoorsy types who prefers hiking and biking to couch surfing, this is a fantastic place to live. Not only is the weather conducive to these activities, but the city makes sure its outdoor areas are well tended. If you want to do some hiking or rock climbing, hit the Tower Trail off Linwood Road. The views are amazing and the trail is accessible all year. This is the best place for rock climbing, but the hiking is great as well. Now, if your passion is mountain biking, try the Poston Trail in the same area.
Festivals
Perhaps you are more interested in festivals and fairs? Residents here can't get enough of them. There's at least one per month. The biggest is held on the 4th of July. The Red, White, and Freedom Festival includes an impressive fireworks display. There are also great festivals for the major holidays, and even the local museum gets in on Halloween each year, featuring activities for the entire family.
Culture
If you are more culturally inclined, you might want to join the Gaston County Art Guild. This guild will give you discount or free admission to shows, access to studio space and discounts from the galleries. There is a thriving art scene in Gastonia, and this is one way to be a big part of it.
Nightlife
If you are looking for a local hangout where you can have a few drinks and relax with friends, there are several options. Avoid Iconz on Westover unless you are in the mood for a huge party environment. It's a great place, but it's lively and not conducive to relaxing with friends or even having a real conversation. Freeman's Pub is better for relaxing. There is good food and plenty of beer and other assorted drinks. It's also much quieter.
Economics
It's not all fun and games in Gastonia. Thankfully, Gastonia and nearby Charlotte provide plenty of economic opportunity, so finding a job is easier here than in many other places. This may be important if your spouse will be looking for a job after your company relocation.
June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report. Gastonia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gastonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Gastonia rents increased over the past month
Gastonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $817 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gastonia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $817 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Gastonia.
- While Gastonia's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.