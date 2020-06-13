155 Apartments for rent in Gastonia, NC

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
4 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia - Only $795! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Ridge Ave
1021 Ridge Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1564 sqft
1021 Ridge Ave Available 07/03/20 COMING SOON! HUGE 3 bedroom house! - COMING SOON! TONS of storage inside and out. Large front porch and backyard. This property is just waiting to be seen by you. (RLNE5636402)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1512 Green Circle Drive
1512 Green Circle Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$895
1341 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Basement! - Welcome Home! This home has hardwood floors, a nice open kitchen with large windows, three bedrooms are located upstairs and an additional bedroom is in the basement.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 Rankin
521 West Rankin Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
521 Rankin Available 07/01/20 !!RENT BY THE ROOM - NOT WHOLE HOUSE!! - Are you a student or working professional looking for a room to rent? This is the perfect one for you! Close to the highway and eateries.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1811 Wood Ave
1811 Wood St, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
1068 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1811 Wood Ave Available 06/15/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bathroom kitchen and living room!!! - You gotta check this one out :) Your very own bedroom, bathroom and entrance into your space and kitchen !!! While you have your own living space,

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2503 sqft
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1122 Paramount Circle
1122 Athenian Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bryan Mews
1 Unit Available
2071 Aragon Ln
2071 Aragon Ln, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
New Home in Virtually Maintenance-Free Community Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crowder's View
1 Unit Available
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1815 Armstrong Park Drive
1815 Armstrong Park Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1850 sqft
4 BR/ 2 BA Brick Home for Rent in Gastonia! This home is move in ready! Large lot, with plenty of space and two storage sheds!! Nice back deck! Stove in included. Washer & dryer hookup.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
502 South Gray Street
502 South Gray Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
Great older home in the heart of Gastonia built in 1900. This home has 3 bedrooms, an updated bathroom, large kitchen, new carpeting and is situated on a large lot for the area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
914 Davis Avenue
914 Davis Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 914-Unit A is available for showing & move in ready! The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1935 Echo Lane
1935 Echo Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2115 sqft
Recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathroom ranch home located off of W Hudson Blvd in Gastonia close to shopping and schools.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1741 Womble Ln
1741 Womble Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1382 sqft
GASTONIA - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom - 1382sqft - ready for immediate move in! Ample space in this beautiful 3/2 accentuated by hardwood floors throughout and lots of sunshine coming in through the large windows in every room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1028 New Beginnings Avenue, Unit-A
1028 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
701 sqft
1028-1028 New Beginnings Ave.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom and a Den. WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated property in a triplex unit, with private deck, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Catawba Hills
1 Unit Available
3924 Catawba Hills Drive
3924 Catawba Hills Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1670 sqft
Video Walk-through link. https://youtu.be/_4mJAyNI5E8

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
631 N. Weldon St
631 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
825 sqft
BY APPT ONLY - GASTONIA - 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM - FENCED YARD - This adorable bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on a large lot (.44 acres). Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator are included.

Median Rent in Gastonia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gastonia is $700, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $816.
Studio
$632
1 Bed
$700
2 Beds
$816
3+ Beds
$1,101
City GuideGastonia
Political commentator and economist Thomas Sowell was born in Gastonia, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit attended high school here. Other notable residents include NASCAR drivers, basketball players and artists. Gastonia is a veritable hotbed of notable people.

Gastonia, with a population of just over 70,000, is a medium-sized city that is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Known for its beautiful weather, southern hospitality and botanical gardens, Gastonia is a wonderful place to raise a family or reinvent your life. This city is big enough to get lost in but small enough to feel homey. There is plenty to keep you entertained, both indoors and out, making Gastonia the perfect place for a relocation.

Moving to Gastonia

This is a southern state, so please bring your manners. Everything is very polite in Gastonia, and that includes renting an apartment. There is normally plenty to choose from, and the rates will largely depend on the amenities. To secure a place, have references from past landlords as well as your employer, proof of income and a security deposit. Pet references are not normally an issue, but if you have a large dog, you might want to include one just in case. Landlords will want to know in advance if Rover barks every two minutes or if Fluffy likes to spray the walls. You might even have to pay a pet deposit.

Neighborhoods

You know how some people get by with a little help from their friends? You won't really need that here. Housing tends to be affordable when compared to state and national averages, and there are quite a few neighborhoods from which you can choose. The cost of living beats national averages as well. Here are a few communities to consider:

Boogertown: The name might be giggle worthy, but the rents are affordable, and the area offers apartment complexes and single-family homes. Vacancy rates are pretty low, however. Bummer.

Elmores Crossroads: This area has a suburban feel and more single-family homes and townhomes than apartments for rent. If you do find an apartment rental here, you'll find that prices are about average for the city.

Gardner Park: You'll find lots of apartment homes and houses for rent here, at pretty affordable prices. What's to complain about?

East Gastonia: If you dig older homes and lower rental rates, check out rentals in this area. You'll find apartment complexes and houses as well as a mixture of renters and buyers. You'll also find a 23-percent vacancy rate.

Living in Gastonia

There is a lot to cover about life in Gastonia! Your evaluation of the area should start with the climate, as it is the reason for so many of the great things available in this city. Despite this being the state of North Carolina, it is actually pretty far south. As a result, you can expect hot, humid summers with cool winters. It gets cold here but not bone chilling. Because of this, there is a wide variety of outdoor activities that take place all year long.

Outdoor Activities

If you're one of those outdoorsy types who prefers hiking and biking to couch surfing, this is a fantastic place to live. Not only is the weather conducive to these activities, but the city makes sure its outdoor areas are well tended. If you want to do some hiking or rock climbing, hit the Tower Trail off Linwood Road. The views are amazing and the trail is accessible all year. This is the best place for rock climbing, but the hiking is great as well. Now, if your passion is mountain biking, try the Poston Trail in the same area.

Festivals

Perhaps you are more interested in festivals and fairs? Residents here can't get enough of them. There's at least one per month. The biggest is held on the 4th of July. The Red, White, and Freedom Festival includes an impressive fireworks display. There are also great festivals for the major holidays, and even the local museum gets in on Halloween each year, featuring activities for the entire family.

Culture

If you are more culturally inclined, you might want to join the Gaston County Art Guild. This guild will give you discount or free admission to shows, access to studio space and discounts from the galleries. There is a thriving art scene in Gastonia, and this is one way to be a big part of it.

Nightlife

If you are looking for a local hangout where you can have a few drinks and relax with friends, there are several options. Avoid Iconz on Westover unless you are in the mood for a huge party environment. It's a great place, but it's lively and not conducive to relaxing with friends or even having a real conversation. Freeman's Pub is better for relaxing. There is good food and plenty of beer and other assorted drinks. It's also much quieter.

Economics

It's not all fun and games in Gastonia. Thankfully, Gastonia and nearby Charlotte provide plenty of economic opportunity, so finding a job is easier here than in many other places. This may be important if your spouse will be looking for a job after your company relocation.

June 2020 Gastonia Rent Report

Gastonia rents increased over the past month

Gastonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gastonia stand at $700 for a one-bedroom apartment and $817 for a two-bedroom. Gastonia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gastonia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Gastonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Gastonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gastonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gastonia's median two-bedroom rent of $817 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Gastonia.
    • While Gastonia's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gastonia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Gastonia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Gastonia?
    In Gastonia, the median rent is $632 for a studio, $700 for a 1-bedroom, $816 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,101 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gastonia, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Gastonia?
    Some of the colleges located in the Gastonia area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba College, and Catawba Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Gastonia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gastonia from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Huntersville.

