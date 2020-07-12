/
/
/
sharon woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
279 Apartments for rent in Sharon Woods, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1348 sqft
Beautiful kitchens with modern backsplash tile, modern electric stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. Apartments include lush carpeting, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3284 Heathstead Place
3284 Heathstead Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
950 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on main level in Heathstead. Walk to all SouthPark has to offer and the local Harris gym. New carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and new fridge. Also has updated floors/cabinets/granite in kitchen and guest bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2939 Heathstead Place
2939 Heathstead Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
2939 Heathstead Place Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom Home near SouthPark!! - Nice 2 bedroom townhouse with great space. Community offers two pools, tennis courts, side walks and club house.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3178 Heathstead Place
3178 Heathstead Pl, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1270 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the heart of SouthPark . Open kitchen floor plan with island and fireplace in the Kitchen and dining room .
Results within 1 mile of Sharon Woods
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
26 Units Available
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1049 sqft
Phillip's Place and SouthPark Mall are just minutes from this property. Stay active with amenities like a tennis court, swimming pool and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
158 Units Available
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1591 sqft
Discover Element SouthPark. This brand new community delivers a wide selection of great amenities including convenient on-site parking options, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1233 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances, and extra storage. Community includes a coffee bar, hammock garden, and dog park. Near Quail Hollow Club. Close to I-485.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,157
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1038 sqft
Near Southpark Shopping Center, with easy access to public transportation on Colony Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet, wooded setting with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers and patio/balconies. Amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
201 Units Available
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,055
1918 sqft
There is just no comparison when it comes to other apartments in SouthPark. The Hazel offers an unsurpassed level of living indulgences.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated August 20 at 01:07am
16 Units Available
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1221 sqft
Amenity-rich apartments south of downtown Charlotte. Easy access to Uptown and Lake Norman via I-77 and I-485. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two-level health club and yoga/barre studio. Residences feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4625 Piedmont Row Dr #307
4625 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in the heart of SouthPark, 3rd floor unit! - This Condo features; 2 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes a large island and granite countertops, Beautiful wood flooring in main areas, walk-in closets,
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3405 Colony Crossing Dr
3405 Colony Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming South Park Condo - Charming SouthPark Condo (RLNE4863353)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306
4620 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southpark - Piedmont Row - Fully furnished 2 BR/2BA split bedroom plan with spectacular views. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island and cooking/entertaining necessities. Pre-finished wood flooring in living areas.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4905 Ashley Park Lane
4905 Ashley Park Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
620 sqft
Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for a showing. Welcome home to Solis Sharon Square, an elegant apartment community centrally located in SouthPark, a premier entertainment and shopping destination in Charlotte, NC.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6628 Bunker Hill Circle
6628 Bunker Hill Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
Olde Georgetowne - Lovely townhome in South Park area. Spacious floorplan, kitchen with great cabinet space and all appliances. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4012 Old Stone Road
4012 Old Stone Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1672 sqft
Freshly painted, well-maintained home in the heart of Charlotte. Private rear patio with established trees. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Previous renters have rented for longer than one year leases because they love it so much.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
3444 Stettler View Road
3444 Stettler View Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1485 sqft
This townhome has it all--fabulous location, awesome layout and an upgraded interior! Located in the desirable South Hill subdivision.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4309 Silo Lane
4309 Silo Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2292 sqft
This South Park / Meadows townhome is spacious and move in ready. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths up. Master with en suite bath with dual sinks. 2 sitting areas down. Kitchen is updated and opens to a dinette. Bricked patio for outdoor entertaining..
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6205 Morrison Boulevard
6205 Morrison Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at 704-912-1880. Mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. The Encore SouthPark offers new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Sharon Woods
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCWeddington, NCStallings, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCHarrisburg, NC