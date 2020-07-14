/
CATAWBA
9 Apartments For Rent Near Catawba College
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Mahaley Avenue
512 Mahaley Avenue, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath. New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors. In unit laundry hook-up. Tile bathroom. Carport and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
502 West Cemetery Street
502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1752 sqft
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride. NO SECTION 8.
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1039 Holmes Avenue
1039 Holmes Street, Salisbury, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1194 sqft
A cute 4 bedroom 2 bath home withing walking distance to Krispy Kreme and next door to the very nice Forest Hill Park. Newly rehabbed with new stainless steel appliances. A stackable washer and dryer will be included if needed.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
619 Bringle Ferry Road
619 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Be the first to see this Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. Located in Salisbury. Close to I-85 and N.Long St . Available for a December 1, 2019 Move - In.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1126 S Fulton st A
1126 South Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment in Historic Salisbury - Property Id: 30186 Located across from the cemetery on Fulton, this unit is on the bottom floor of a remodeled historic home. hardwood floors, central AC and gas furnace.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
325 Wiley Avenue
325 Wiley Avenue, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1440 sqft
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salisbury
423 Lafayette Street
423 East Lafayette Street, Salisbury, NC
Studio
$2,200
6000 sqft
Clean open warehouse space with heavy power, offices and dock high and drive in overhead doors. Perfect space for light manufacturing, dry storage and other warehouse uses.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
320 S. West Street
320 South West Street, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
320 S. West Street, Salisbury NC 28144 - 320 S. West Street, Salisbury NC 28144 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5870371)
